Dynamics 365 Gold Partner, BroadPoint, Named a Top 100 VAR for 10th Consecutive Year by Accounting Today

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BroadPoint Inc., a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP, CRM and membership management solutions, has been named to the 2019 Top 100 Value-Added Resellers (VARs) list by Accounting Today. This is the tenth straight year BroadPoint has received this honor.

The Accounting Today VAR 100 list recognizes the leading resellers of accounting and ERP solutions based on revenue as well as number of employees and what products they offer.

BroadPoint specializes in implementing Microsoft Dynamics 365 business applications, such as Business Central, Dynamics GP, Power BI, and Office 365. BroadPoint provides these technologies, along with consulting services, to hundreds of clients throughout the country.

BroadPoint remains a company with its finger on the pulse of digital transformation; specializing in cloud migration and business applications to implement end-to-end systems for their clients.

BroadPoint's VP of Sales Andy Gordon states, "We are honored to be named to Accounting Today's Top 100 VAR list for 2019. We would like to thank our loyal clients for their business and hope to continue providing the quality and range of services that have placed us on this list year after year."

Learn more about BroadPoint, read our client testimonials, or schedule a free consultation.

About BroadPoint

BroadPoint is an award-winning business and technology consulting firm serving hundreds of commercial and non-profit clients. Since 2001, BroadPoint has delivered innovative technology and business intelligence applications including Microsoft Dynamics for CRM and ERP, Microsoft Azure Cloud services and hosting, Serenic Navigator for fund accounting, and ASI's iMIS for member management. Learn more at www.broadpoint.net.

About Accounting Today

Accounting Today is a leading provider of online business news for the tax and accounting community, offering breaking news, in-depth features, insightful editorial analysis, and a host of Web-related resources and services. Learn more at www.accountingtoday.com.

