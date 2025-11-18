Dynamics Unveils The Authority™: The World's First All-in-One E-Commerce Platform for Vaulted Collectibles

Access a growing collection of over 9 Million Comics, Cards, TCG, & Figurines— Buy, Vault, Grade, and Sell Your Collection in Minutes.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamics Inc., the leader in security and technology collectible platform innovation, today announced the launch of The Authority™, the world's first real-time, vertically integrated, multi-category collectible e-commerce platform. The Authority™ enables users to instantly vault, purchase, encapsulate, authenticate, grade, sell, and fulfill a collectible, within minutes.

The Authority: Your entire collectible journey, from purchase to grade to sale, all in one secure, real-time vaulted marketplace.

In another groundbreaking advancement for the collectibles industry, Dynamics Inc. is introducing the industry's first Universal Public Grading Standard™. For the first time, this gives collectors clear, consistent criteria behind each grade.

"The golden age of collectibles is happening right now," said Jeffrey Mullen, CEO of Dynamics Inc. "This is a game-changing, first-of-its-kind ecosystem that will transform the collectible industry at large. Collectors now have full visibility into the exact criteria behind each grade, at a fraction of the time and cost, enabling them to assess a collectible's potential with confidence before it's submitted. We plan to use the industry's first public grading standard to teach millions of collectors how to grade their collectibles with precision and consistency."

The multiple-category platform is launching with more than 9 million vaulted and authenticated trading cards, TCGs, comics, and figurines making it the largest authenticated vaulted marketplace in the world.

The Authority promises grading – not guessing – using a public grading standard that produces an instant, consistent result, and at a low consumer price point.

Items can be added to a user's Authority account in two ways.

Transfer instantly from a participating channel retailer: By selecting Vault With The Authority™ at transfer, items appear in users' Authority account within seconds. Items are then available to be sold in the Authority Marketplace, instantly graded using Reveal Grade™, or immediately shipped to users' homes.

Ship an item to The Authority™: Items will be authenticated, graded, encapsulated, and vaulted and available to be sold, graded or shipped. Collectors can also select to vault trading cards raw without using the authentication and encapsulation service.

The Authority Marketplace is a pre-identified and pre-authenticated marketplace that eliminates fraud and misleading descriptions. Direct retailer connections let eligible purchases move into The Authority instantly.

Platform Benefits Include:

Dynamic Buy/Sell Marketplace — The Authority introduces the industry's first multi-item private offer system, allowing collectors to submit a single monetary offer for multiple collectibles at once. Responding collectors can adjust the offer amount and/or the items included, enabling seamless negotiation. Once finalized, ownership transfers instantly between collector accounts.

The Authority introduces the industry's first multi-item private offer system, allowing collectors to submit a single monetary offer for multiple collectibles at once. Responding collectors can adjust the offer amount and/or the items included, enabling seamless negotiation. Once finalized, ownership transfers instantly between collector accounts. Real-Time Retailer Integration – Collectors can instantly transfer eligible collectibles from any channel retailer to TheAuthority.com. Items are immediately vaulted for secure storage and instant retail with no shipping or friction.

Collectors can instantly transfer eligible collectibles from any channel retailer to TheAuthority.com. Items are immediately vaulted for secure storage and instant retail with no shipping or friction. Instant, Standardized Grading – Select items sold through channel retailers are ultrasonically encapsulated and pre-graded. After a collector transfers the item, buyers can instantly reveal the item's grade. At fulfillment, the collectible's encasement is permanently modified to include the item's grade.

– Select items sold through channel retailers are ultrasonically encapsulated and pre-graded. After a collector transfers the item, buyers can instantly reveal the item's grade. At fulfillment, the collectible's encasement is permanently modified to include the item's grade. The Authority Vault – Purchased items are indexed, tagged and securely held in an industry-leading, secure vault. Items may be physically fulfilled from the vault at any time.

Purchased items are indexed, tagged and securely held in an industry-leading, secure vault. Items may be physically fulfilled from the vault at any time. Social Marketplace – Collectors can interact via private messaging and public forums.

Collectors can interact via private messaging and public forums. 0% Retailer Withdrawal Fee – Collectors can use proceeds from sales on The Authority to purchase from select, channel retailers with no withdrawal fee.

– Collectors can use proceeds from sales on The Authority to purchase from select, channel retailers with no withdrawal fee. Submit Any Item – Collectors can submit any type of item to be graded, tagged and vaulted. The Authority plans to introduce new encapsulation cases for additional collectible categories.

Starting today, collectors can instantly transfer select purchased collectibles from channel retailers or physically mail collectibles to The Authority to utilize a variety of services. Collectibles submitted to The Authority for authentication will be encapsulated in a variety of RFID-embedded cases. Each tag includes a unique identification number, a QR code, and a barcode to verify the collectible.

Collectors can also encapsulate and authenticate trading cards for as low as $1.25, TCGS for as low as $1.25, comics for as low as $1.50, figurines for as low as $3.50, and memorabilia for as low as $10.00. Full pricing details can be found here: https://www.theauthority.com/Fees#submission-fees

To learn more about The Authority, visit https://www.theauthority.com/

About Dynamics Inc.

Dynamics has three business units – an electronics, security and safety, and collectible business unit. The Company's electronics division has introduced market defining electronics products such as the world's first high-volume flexible consumer devices. During the pandemic, the Company's security and safety division worked with NIAID biodefense to be the first group in the world to inactivate SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) using optical energy. Since 2012, Dynamics has also developed collectible platforms and technologies that have managed over 500 million collectibles. Dynamics operates multiple manufacturing facilities with its Global Headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pa., APAC headquarters More information on the company, its technology and applications can be found at www.dynamicsinc.com.

About the Authority™

The Authority is the world's first real-time retailer integration, encapsulation, grading, buy/sell marketplace, and fulfillment all on a single platform. The Authority is the first trusted, vaulted marketplace for pre-authenticated trading cards, TCGs, comics, figurines, memorabilia, and associated CoAs. www.TheAuthority.com.

Media Contact

Russell Pagano

Interdependence

973-303-3237

[email protected]

