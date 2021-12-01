Dynamism Leadership Coaching & Consulting Is All the Buzz

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DYNAMISM Leadership, a Coaching and Consulting firm specializing in leadership and team development is pleased to announce the completion of its rebranding and additional team members, establishing the new group of amazing individuals as DYNAMISM Leadership.

Dynamism Leadership's founder & CEO, Jeannie Moravits Smith announces the Company's new team: Candice Kingston, Neha Govil, Amy Kan, Hayley Dennis, Bruce Handler, Danita Taylor, Barbara Hetzel, Crystalynn Godek, and Melissa Seipel. Jeannie Moravits Smith

Sixteen years after being founded by Jeannie Moravits Smith, HR-Rx re-established itself as DYNAMISM Leadership to better represent the Company's mission to make the world a better place by putting an end to unproductive workplaces and creating environments where all staff members feel seen, heard, and included. DYNAMISM Leadership is a diverse team of highly energized, experienced, and skilled individuals, partnering with leaders to evaluate and further enhance their organizations' energy and develop action plans in support of the remarkable changes they desire. With their combined 100+ years of human centric work experience and uncompromised attention to quality service, the team - consisting of renowned leadership coaches, consultants, trainers, inspirational speakers, and authors - emphasize that DYNAMISM Leadership offers the full spectrum of human resources and leadership coaching & consulting, as well as training & development services, required today. "I'm delighted to add new members to the Dynamism Leadership team to support our client's current and future needs and am excited to work with Hayley Dennis, Crystalynn Godek, Neha Govil, Bruce Handler, Barbara Hetzel, Amy Kan, Candice Kingston, Melissa Seipel, and Danita Taylor. We are extremely excited for the fresh new branding and feel it represents the intentional energetic and action-oriented support we provide leaders looking to grow and retain engaged and enthusiastic teams. We can already feel the buzz around the change!" states Moravits Smith. For more information, visit Dynamism Leadership .

Dynamism Leadership partners with leaders to build and maintain their dream teams to earn massive profits. Jeannie Moravits Smith, founder and CEO, has been there personally and professionally. Her leadership and coaching brilliance can be directly linked to the life she has lived – the times she has had to prove her worth amongst her colleagues, her triumphs in the face of adversity, her resiliency, and her tenacity and drive that would not allow defeat, even when things looked hopeless.

For More Information Contact: [email protected]

858-578-9831

SOURCE Dynamism Leadership