DYNAMITE AND THE MAYFAIR GROUP COLLABORATE ON AN EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION INSPIRED BY DAILY RITUALS AND SELF-LOVE

MONTREAL, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian fashion house Dynamite, and purpose-driven fashion lifestyle brand, The Mayfair Group have collaborated on an exclusive collection made with love by Mayfair for Dynamite. This collection was co-created with The Mayfair Group and Dynamite's design team. This collaboration marks The Mayfair Group's expansion into the Canadian market, with it being the first in-person shopping experience in the country for the brand's Canadian community.

This exclusive collaboration features 6 limited-edition styles in a curated assortment of sweatshirts and joggers made from luxe, quality fleece fabric and suitable for any season. The essence of the Mayfair for Dynamite collaboration is an emphasis on daily rituals, self-love and empowerment. Leveraging feel-good and motivational designs, this collection aims to become a self-love uniform for the consumer and hopes to fuel positivity and self-affirmation.

"Working with the Dynamite team has been a dream come true. From the start of this partnership, we were aligned on our purpose and the core mission for this collaboration. We wanted to create an empowering message through fashion celebrating self love, acceptance, and the daily habits that allow you to thrive in your highest power," Sam Abrahart, CEO + Founder of The Mayfair Group expresses. "Our daily rituals help create habits, which in time impact the way we show up in this world. We hope this collection shows that you can create your own reality and in order to step forward, you have to first love and accept where you are."

"Our joint effort results in an impactful collection celebrating authenticity and individuality. With 'Empathy' and 'Self-love' messages, we offer a safe space to encourage confidence and expression, honoring daily rituals as meaningful acts of self-love. Afterall, self-love, that is the true love story." – Jacee Scolar, Vice President Marketing at Dynamite

Mayfair for Dynamite will be available exclusively at DYNAMITECLOTHING.COM in the US and Canada and in select retail stores with prices ranging from $98 - $118.

Shop the Collection – Exclusively on www.dynamiteclothing.com/us Campaign Imagery – HERE

About Dynamite:

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (GDI) is a Montreal-based, privately held, house of omnichannel brands, designing and distributing accessible, trend-forward fashion for women since 1975. The organization's mission of "Empowering YOU be YOU, one outfit at a time" is brought to life through the GARAGE and DYNAMITE banners, and represents the consumer-centric core of GDI's long-standing success as a leading retailer in North America. Today, GDI operates nearly 300 stores across the US and Canada, as well as shoppable brand experiences at GarageClothing.com and DynamiteClothing.com.

About The Mayfair Group:

The Mayfair Group is here to be your internet happy place through purposeful apparel, feel-good content, and an empowering digital community. Mayfair strives to change the narrative around unrealistic societal standards and celebrate the unfiltered human experience that connects us all. This mindset has been in their DNA since day one when Founder, Sam Abrahart, launched The Mayfair Group in 2017. After years of struggling with her mental health, she sought to create a more meaningful life through uplifting content and a digital safe space. Mayfair is now focused on building out the company as a global lifestyle brand. The team believes apparel can be used as a catalyst for conversation and change with the hope that through intentional messaging and products, they can help people feel seen, heard, and understood for who they are.

SOURCE Dynamite