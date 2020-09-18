Dynamite Announces Globally Celebrated Models Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes As The Muses Behind the Fall and Holiday 2020 Campaigns

The style icons have graced the covers of Vogue (including Italy, France, Spain, Germany and U.S. editions), Harper's Bazaar, ELLE, GQ, Marie Claire, Numero, W and walked on countless runways including Burberry, Calvin Klein, DSquared2, Giorgio Armani, Miu Miu, Tom Ford, Yves Saint Laurent and Victoria's Secret, to name a few. Collectively, they boast over 10.2 million followers on Instagram, and when it comes to sharing their voice and empowering their audiences, the cover models always welcome the opportunity.

The campaign, shot through the lens of photographer Bjorn Looss, is inspired by a versatile lifestyle wardrobe that contains timeless hero pieces and elevated essentials. Dynamite is well versed in creating the perfect head-to-toe look for work or play. The new addition of the Luxe Lounge Collection, alongside the expansion of authentic denim and outerwear, speak to the season's hottest trends

For Skriver and Tookes, the partnership with Dynamite came naturally, as both women feel empowered through clothes and use fashion to confidently navigate through different phases of life. "To truly understand your worth and potential as a woman is a luxury that so many of us continue to struggle with. Jasmine and I push each other out of our comfort zones to achieve higher successes and find better outcomes, we are better as a team and we see these same shared philosophies at Dynamite", says Skriver "Personal style is an extension of your personality. For us, the pieces are chic and on-trend but also extremely versatile, so it's easy to take your look from day to night. Building Dynamite into our wardrobe was as comfortable and effortless as throwing on your favourite joggers."

Rising up in the modelling industry together, Skriver and Tookes' made the decision to launch JoJa -- a natural offshoot of their shared passion. "We launched JoJa because we wanted to build a community, inspire healthy habits and motivate our network to be the best versions of themselves" says Tookes. "Personally, we are always striving to push new boundaries and open ourselves up to new experiences whether that be through fashion, modelling, health or wellness endeavours."

The Fall 2020 collection has a timeless yet styled approach with tactile materials, coordinated head-to-toe colours and matching lounge sets. This relaxed trend feels put-together yet modern with touches of texture like faux leather joggers, paired with the perfect hoodie and iconic puffer coat. Sweater sets in bodycon styles blur the lines between dressing up or down and are central to the collection. Hints of masculinity such as the boyfriend blazer or oversized shirting are perfectly balanced with a bralette and straight leg denim or compact leggings, for the ultimate fashion-forward look. Rich and saturated tones of cabernet, deep mahogany, teal, ivy green and warm taupe, round out the collection.

"Josephine and Jasmine continue to push boundaries as entrepreneurs, models and friends in the ever evolving fashion, health and wellness space," says Liz Edmiston, President and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Dynamite Inc. "They represent everything that our modern Dynamite woman is -- confident, adventurous, driven... and busy! They are the perfect muses to launch Dynamite's Fall collection with, which was designed to wardrobe our customers from work (and work from home) to weekend and everything in between."

Dynamite will leverage the brand's original content created by the ongoing Muse Project and #IAmDynamite campaigns on their social media platforms beyond the e-commerce and in-store experience. This multichannel approach allows the brand to interact on both emerging and traditional platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and Twitter encouraging others to get involved and share their feedback.

The JoJa campaign and fall collection is now available online at dynamiteclothing.com. Shop in-stores across Canada and the USA, and visit Dynamite's social media platforms and website for more information.

About Dynamite

Created for the multifaceted woman on the move, Dynamite is the epitome of femininity and versatility. Rooted in fashion workwear, we draw inspiration from the runway and the street. At Dynamite, you'll find curated collections that take you from work to weekend, and include timeless essentials, evening looks and luxe loungewear.

As a leading lifestyle brand, Dynamite connects to its community through engaging content encouraging women to follow their aspirations; confidently navigating through life with style, strength, and ease.

Established in 1984 in Montreal, Dynamite has over 115 retail locations across Canada and the US. In addition, you can find us at dynamiteclothing.com .

About Groupe Dynamite Inc.

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (GDI) is a Montreal-based privately held global retailer designing and creating accessible fashion since 1975. The retailer's two leading clothing and accessory brands, Garage and Dynamite, are at the core of its success. Operating over 300 stores across North America, GDI offers style-focused consumers an omnichannel shopping experience.

At fashion's forefront in North America, Groupe Dynamite's agile and innovative executive team understand that success and longevity are fueled by a creative and inclusive culture. Groupe Dynamite Inc. is the recipient of the prestigious Montreal Employer of the Year Award and Canada's Top Employer for Young People Award.

