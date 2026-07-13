DynamiX Names Chris Springer President Veteran executive joins Atlanta website platform company to help scale Octane, customer growth and partner strategy

KENNESAW, Ga., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DynamiX, a website platform company helping businesses build, manage and improve high-performing websites, today announced that Chris Springer has been appointed President, effective July 15, 2026.

Chris Springer has been appointed President of DynamiX, effective July 15, 2026.

Springer joins DynamiX as the company expands Octane®, its website platform built to help businesses improve site speed, scalability, AI visibility, search performance, conversion and long-term digital growth. In his role as President, Springer will focus on commercial execution, operating systems, customer growth and partner strategy. The appointment marks the first time DynamiX has added a President role, reflecting the company's continued growth and focus on scaling Octane nationally.

Founder and CEO Jeff Jahn will continue leading DynamiX's product vision, platform innovation and long-term strategy.

"Chris brings the operating experience and leadership discipline that fit where DynamiX is today and where we are headed," said Jahn. "We have spent years building Octane to help businesses get more from their websites, not just at launch, but over time, with a focus on providing the last website our clients will ever need. As the way customers discover and evaluate companies continues to change, businesses need websites that are fast, structured, authoritative and easier to improve. Chris understands how to build the systems, develop great leaders and create a culture of accountability that enables exceptional teams to scale. Just as importantly, he shares our belief that long-term growth starts with delivering extraordinary value for our customers."

Springer most recently served as CEO of PMW, where he helped lead growth and operational transformation in a competitive and fragmented market. His experience includes building teams, improving go-to-market execution, strengthening operational processes and creating repeatable systems for growth.

A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and former U.S. Army officer, Springer has built his career around developing high-performing teams, leading with integrity and maintaining an unwavering commitment to customer success. Those principles will continue to guide DynamiX as it enters its next phase of growth.

"DynamiX has a rare combination of product, people, customers and timing," said Springer. "Octane gives businesses a stronger foundation for how their websites perform, evolve and support growth in a world increasingly shaped by search and AI-driven discovery. Just as important, we're building an organization centered on exceptional client experiences, a high-performance culture and great people. From my time at West Point through leading organizations, I've learned that lasting success comes from developing exceptional teams, earning trust through integrity and maintaining an unwavering commitment to serving customers. That's the culture I look forward to strengthening as DynamiX enters its next chapter."

In addition to serving customers directly, DynamiX is seeing growing interest from select partner agencies using Octane to support their own clients' websites. That partner channel represents an important part of the company's growth strategy, giving agencies access to a platform designed to support modern website performance, content management, answer engine optimization, technical SEO, transparency and ongoing improvement.

Springer's appointment reflects DynamiX's continued investment in building a more scalable organization around Octane, its customers and its expanding partner ecosystem.

About DynamiX

DynamiX is a Georgia-based website platform company and creator of Octane, a modern website platform built as an alternative to legacy CMS solutions. Since 2005, DynamiX has helped hundreds of organizations launch and grow high-performing websites across healthcare, financial services, legal, franchise, nonprofit, home services, and other industries. The company has built thousands of websites and earned more than 1,400 industry awards.

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SOURCE DynamiX