Dynamk Capital Announces Advisor Dream Team

When assembling the team, Dynamk sought domain experts with deep technical knowledge, a proven track record of successful businesses, and most of all, a keen sense of where the industry is trending. The advisor list is a who's who of widely respected experts in their field:

Kevin Bailey , PhD.; Former VP, Process Development and Preclinical Manufacturing, Regeneron. Kevin brings his experience in preclinical manufacturing and process development areas where he has had extensive experience developing new products, processes and evaluating new technologies.

Barry Buckland commented, "Dynamk Capital has an important role to fill in the Biopharmaceutical industry by making strategic investments to accelerate commercialization of innovative tools and technologies."

General Partner Daniella Kranjac commented, "The team of advisors will bring insights on best practices and operational excellence needed for early stage companies. They are also well aware of all the key players likely for exiting to and how innovative technologies can fill gaps in their portfolios. This will ensure that companies which are highly likely to succeed are brought into the fund and will be best positioned to exit with maximum returns."

Kevin Bailey commented, "Dynamk Capital has the rare opportunity to help accelerate research, development and manufacturing in the biopharma industry by identifying companies with disruptive new technologies and facilitating getting them into the hands of those who will bring new products and hope to patients."

Dynamk Capital LLC is a venture capital firm investing in early stage life sciences companies. Dynamk's investment strategy is centered on identifying companies developing disruptive technologies, tools and services that enable the full biopharma continuum across discovery, development and manufacturing of therapeutics. The Dynamk team includes experienced life science entrepreneurs, investors, advisors and subject matter experts. Please visit www.dynamk.vc for more information.

