Dynamk Capital Announces Final Closing of its Life Science Industrials Fund

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamk Capital LLC, a venture fund providing early stage and growth capital to innovative Life Science Industrials companies, today announced the final closing of its first fund, Dynamk Life Sciences Fund L.P. (the "Fund") bringing the firm's total assets under management to $65 million. The Fund is the first of its kind to focus exclusively on the enabling tools, technologies and services that are critical to biopharma companies' discovery, development and manufacturing needs.

The Fund closed with capital commitments from family offices, high net worth individuals and several leading biopharma and life science strategic partners, including Pfizer Inc., through its corporate venture capital arm, Pfizer Ventures. Dynamk's consortium of Biopharma and Life Sciences investors and companies seeking to promote disruptive and innovative technologies also include: JSR Group, Lonza AG and others.

Daniella Kranjac, Founding Partner stated, "Life Science Industrials companies are at the foundation of today's most important therapies. The technologies these companies are creating will be critical in allowing the biopharma industry to make the necessary breakthroughs that lead to the next generation of life-saving therapies. We are excited to have closed our first fund with a consortium of high-caliber investors who realize the huge potential Life Science Industrials have to positively impact human health around the world."

Since its inception, the Dynamk Capital team has expanded, adding industry leaders to provide the experience, networks, strategic advice and support portfolio companies need as they commercialize and scale their technologies. The Dynamk model is a powerful differentiator to innovators in Life Science Industrials.

Dynamk achieves first line of sight of investment opportunities through its vast network and invests from Seed through Series A, B and growth stages. Dynamk's investment returns are driven by the hyper-pace of innovation in this space and the unique insulation life science industrials have from the discrete outcomes typical of actual therapeutics. Consisting of a team of entrepreneurs and industry executives, Dynamk provides engaged support to its portfolio companies as they navigate through commercialization and exit.

Dynamk Capital is a venture capital and growth equity firm focused on Life Sciences Industrials. Dynamk's investment strategy is centered on identifying companies developing disruptive technologies, tools, and services that enable the full biopharma continuum across discovery, development, and manufacturing of biotherapeutics, including cell & gene therapies, and vaccines. The Dynamk team of experienced life science entrepreneurs, investors, advisors, and subject matter experts provides capital and strategic advice to entrepreneurs commercializing innovative life science technologies. Please visit www.dynamk.vc for more information.

