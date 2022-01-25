Dynanet Appraised at CMMI-SVC Maturity Level 3

ELKRIDGE, Md., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynanet is excited to announce that its technical support services received a Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)® Maturity Level (ML) 3 rating in a recent CMMI for Services appraisal. This appraisal rating confirms that Dynanet follows well established processes based on the best practices in the CMMI V2.0 – SERVICES model. According to Bill Gillan, Dynanet COO, "This accomplishment is the perfect complement to the CMMI for Development ML5 rating we renewed last year. It ensures our customers receive the very best software development and technical services to meet their needs and support their missions. Our 12 years of ISO certifications and CMMI ratings demonstrate a strong commitment to continuously improve the way we do business to benefit our customers." The Software Quality Center (SQC), an ISACA Licensed Premium CMMI Partner with a history of over 22 years, led the recent appraisal.