Dynanet Corporation Announces Vice President of Strategy and Operations

DYNANET CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ANA LOMBERA, VICE PRESIDENT, PROMOTED TO DYNANET'S EXECUTIVE TEAM

ELKRIDGE, Md., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynanet Corporation, a small IT organization serving the federal, state and local governments since 1995, has announced Ana Lombera's promotion as Dynanet's Vice President of Strategy and Operations. In her new role as VP, Ana leads the strategic direction of Dynanet's operations and utilizes her success-proven approach for organizational transformation and maturity to guide Dynanet's journey for achieving higher levels of efficiency, effectiveness, and adapatability in support of delivering better services to our customers.

During her nearly six-year tenure with the company, Ana has been a vital part of the senior leadership team, previously serving as the Senior Director of Program Management and the Enterprise Architecture Lead. Leveraging her extensive background as a Program Manager, an Enterprise Architect and IT subject matter expert (SME), Ana has been instrumental in strategically growing Dynanet's IT capabilities and support services. Ana's human centric style has established her as a key advisor for Federal Government IT leaders to bridge business strategy with IT execution to realize critical IT strategic goals.

Ana brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of driving success and innovation. Her strategic vision and deep understanding of the industry make her the perfect fit to lead our consulting services and help our clients achieve their goals.

"I'm thrilled to take on this new role and help drive Dynanet's continued growth and success," said Ana. "Collaborating with our exceptional team, I'm eager to further expand our capabilities and deliver transformative, long-lasting results that empower our valued clients to thrive in today's dynamic business environment."

Ana has focused on delivering services to federal agencies such as DHS and DHS Components, NASA and Centers, and HHS. She has spearheaded key enterprise-wide efforts and supported high-visibility programs that have had long-lasting impact and provided high-value outcomes for the agencies she has served.

"We are excited to have Ana lead us toward a greater level of organizational maturity. Her ability to help organizations transform is unparalleled. We look forward to continuing in our journey to mature and grow as a company, affording us the ability to deliver exceptional support and expertise to our customers," Sean Peay, Dynanet CEO and President.

About Dynanet Corporation

Dynanet is a small minority-owned business that has been providing IT services to Federal and State customers for more than 25 years. We were established in 1995 to deliver information technology engineering and management services to state and federal governments. Initially focused on IT infrastructure services, the company has expanded its services to include application services, cloud enablement, cybersecurity, automation, and management consulting. Dynanet is appraised on the CMMI ML3 DEV V2.0 rating, highlighting its focus on quality and process improvements. The company's growth and evolution have allowed it to align its expertise with the needs of the federal, state, and IT industries. For more information, please visit Dynanet's website at www.dynanetcorp.com.

SOURCE Dynanet Corporation