Dynanet Corporation Makes Inc. Magazine Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

ELKRIDGE, Md., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Dynanet Corporation made its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are excited to be part of this select group of companies and look forward to our continued growth." -- Sean Peay, Dynanet CEO

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

Dynanet's focus on quality and process improvements is key to our success. Dynanet is one of the very few companies appraised on the new CMMI DEV V2.0 Model, at Maturity Level 5. In fact, Dynanet is only the third organization and first small business to receive a ML5 rating in the U.S. under the V2.0 model. Dynanet's focus on quality is engrained in our service offerings in the areas of Agile Application Development, Robotic Process Automation, System Engineering, Public/Private/Hybrid-Cloud Infrastructure Operations and Management, Program Management, and Blockchain Enablement. While we understand there is no one-size-fits-all approach, we ensure that our customers have contact with key personnel that provide superior knowledge in their technical approaches and solutions. For more information, please visit Dynanet's website at www.dynanetcorp.com.

SOURCE Dynanet Corporation

Related Links

https://www.dynanetcorp.com

