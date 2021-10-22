Dynanet Re-Appraised at CMMI-DEV Maturity Level 5 in World's First Sustainment Appraisal

ELKRIDGE, Md., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynanet successfully renewed the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)® Maturity Level (ML) 5 rating of its software development projects in the world's first sustainment appraisal. The ISACA CMMI Institute confirmed the appraisal team's findings that Dynanet continues to implement and institutionalize processes based on the best practices defined in version 2.0 of the model. In 2019, Dynanet was one of the first organizations in the world to receive a ML5 rating in a benchmark appraisal after adopting the V2.0 model. According to Sean Peay, Dynanet CEO and President, "This renewal affirms what our customers already know, that we do great work with great results, enabling them to better serve U.S. citizens and other stakeholders. Having held ISO certifications and CMMI ratings since 2009, we are committed to continuously improve the way we do business to benefit our customers." Dynanet's Director of Process Improvement, Mike McEwen, added that "This rare achievement means our practices have received the highest form of third-party validation and demonstrates our relentless pursuit of high performance." The Software Quality Center (SQC), an ISACA Licensed Premium CMMI Partner with a history of over 22 years, led the recent appraisal.