Dynarex Announces New Resp-O₂™ Portable Oxygen Concentrator

Also introducing new infant- and pediatric-sized closed suction catheters

MONTVALE, N.J., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynarex Corporation, a leading manufacturer of medical supplies and durable medical equipment, today announced the launch of the Resp-O₂ Portable Oxygen Concentrator and new infant- and pediatric-sized closed suction catheters. The additions expand the company's respiratory portfolio with solutions designed to support oxygen therapy, patient mobility, and continuous ventilation across a range of care settings.

Portable Oxygen Therapy Designed for Mobility

At the center of the launch is the new Resp-O₂ Portable Oxygen Concentrator, a lightweight, FAA-compliant oxygen delivery system engineered to provide reliable supplemental oxygen in a compact, travel-ready format.

Designed for 24/7 operation, the concentrator delivers 90% oxygen concentration with adjustable flow settings from 1 to 6 liters per minute, allowing users to tailor therapy to individual needs. Weighing only five pounds, its compact footprint supports convenient use in vehicles, offices, and bedside environments while remaining easy to transport and store.

Integrated visual and audible alarms notify users of power disruptions, changes in oxygen purity, and lack of breath detection. Multiple power options — including AC/DC capability and a high-capacity battery— support flexible use across a variety of settings, while quiet operation helps minimize disruption during everyday use.

"Many oxygen users want the freedom to travel, work, and remain active without sacrificing access to oxygen therapy," said Shauna Winston, RRT, RCP, Category Manager at Dynarex. "The Resp-O₂ Portable Oxygen Concentrator combines dependable oxygen delivery with a lightweight, travel-ready design that supports greater mobility and independence."

Pediatric and Infant-Sized Closed Suction Catheters

Dynarex is also expanding its Resp-O₂ closed suction catheter offering with new models specifically sized for infants and pediatric patients.

The additions include tracheostomy and endotracheal closed suction catheters in elbow and Y-adapter designs that integrate with ventilator circuits while maintaining a closed system. Designed to support uninterrupted ventilation during suctioning, the catheters help reduce infection risk and maintain consistent oxygen delivery.

Additional features include color-coded depth markers for accurate catheter placement, smooth flexible tubing for ease of use, lavage ports for convenient cleaning, and lockable thumb control valves to help prevent accidental suctioning.

"Infant and pediatric airway management presents unique challenges that require appropriately sized solutions," Winston added. "These additions expand the options available to clinicians while maintaining the benefits of continuous ventilation and a closed suction system."

Available Through Distribution Partners

The Resp-O₂ Portable Oxygen Concentrator and expanded infant and pediatric closed suction catheter line are available through Dynarex's national distribution network. Additional product information and supporting materials are available through Dynarex sales representatives and at dynarex.com.

About Dynarex

Dynarex Corporation is a leading medical supply company providing premium medical products and durable medical equipment at exceptional value—for an unparalleled one-stop shopping experience. Founded in 1967, Dynarex's guiding principle, "We Care Like Family," exemplifies the outstanding customer service that sets the company apart in the marketplace. Today, Dynarex continues to expand its footprint with warehouse locations throughout the United States and distribution partners across Canada, the Caribbean, Central and South America, and the Middle East.

To learn more, visit dynarex.com or call 1-888-DYNAREX (1-888-396-2739). Follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Dynarex Corporation