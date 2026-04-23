Dynarex Introduces Talc-Free Formulas for Baby Powder and Antifungal Powder

Cornstarch-based formulation supports skin comfort across healthcare environments

MONTVALE, N.J., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynarex Corporation, a leading manufacturer of medical supplies and durable medical equipment, today announced new talc-free powder formulations for select products within its DynaCare and WeCare lines. The powders feature cornstarch-based formulas designed to help manage moisture and support skin comfort in a variety of care settings.

The talc-free formulations are now available in DynaCare Baby Powder and WeCare Antifungal Powder, topical powders commonly used in hospitals, long-term care facilities, nurseries, and homecare settings to help keep skin dry and comfortable.

Product Highlights

DynaCare Baby Powder is designed for routine skin care in professional and homecare settings where moisture management and skin comfort are priorities.

Key features include:

Talc-free, cornstarch-based formula

Helps absorb moisture and reduce friction

Available in 4 oz. and 14 oz. sizes

Suitable for hospitals, nurseries, long-term care facilities, and homecare settings

WeCare Antifungal Powder is designed to help manage common superficial fungal infections affecting areas such as the feet, groin, and skin folds.

Key features include:

Talc-free powder formulated with 2% miconazole nitrate

Helps relieve itching, burning, scaling, and cracking associated with fungal infections

Cornstarch base helps absorb moisture in areas prone to irritation

Packaged in a 3 oz. shaker bottle for convenient application

"Products used in everyday skin care play an essential role in patient well-being," said Shauna Winston, RRT, RCP, Category Manager at Dynarex. "Care environments rely on dependable products that support routine skin care while helping maintain patient comfort. These talc-free powders reflect Dynarex's commitment to providing dependable skin-care solutions that support patient comfort across healthcare settings."

Available Through Distribution Partners

The talc-free powders are available through Dynarex's national distribution network. Additional product information and supporting materials are available at dynarex.com or through Dynarex sales representatives.

About Dynarex

Dynarex Corporation is a leading medical supply company providing premium medical products and durable medical equipment at exceptional value—for an unparalleled one-stop shopping experience. Founded in 1967, Dynarex's guiding principle, "We Care Like Family," exemplifies the outstanding customer service that sets the company apart in the marketplace. Today, Dynarex continues to expand its footprint with warehouse locations throughout the United States and distribution partners across Canada, the Caribbean, Central and South America, and the Middle East.

To learn more, visit dynarex.com or call 1-888-DYNAREX (1-888-396-2739). Follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Dynarex Corporation