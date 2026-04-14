Dynarex Expands DynaCare Line with New Personal Care Portfolio for Modern Care Environments

Skin care, cleansing, and hygiene solutions for streamlined routines and patient comfort

MONTVALE, N.J., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynarex Corporation, a leading manufacturer of medical supplies and durable medical equipment, today announced the expansion of its DynaCare personal care portfolio to support skin health, hygiene, and comfort across a wide range of healthcare and assisted-care settings.

The new lineup includes lotions, cleansers, odor-control solutions, and bathing products that simplify daily care routines and address the practical challenges faced by caregivers and clinicians.

This launch is part of an ongoing expansion of the DynaCare portfolio, with additional products planned in the months ahead.

"Personal care plays a critical role in patient comfort and overall health, but it also directly impacts workflow and efficiency in care settings," said Shauna Winston, RRT, RCP, Category Manager at Dynarex. "This expansion of the DynaCare line supports both — giving caregivers practical, reliable solutions that integrate easily into daily routines while helping maintain skin integrity and hygiene."

A Versatile Approach to Everyday Care

The extended DynaCare line brings together a broad range of products that support various aspects of daily care:

Hydrẽva Body Lotion and DynaSilk ® with Aloe help soften and hydrate dry skin across multiple points of care.





and help soften and hydrate dry skin across multiple points of care. Trio Bliss™ Cleansing Foam and Cleanser provide rinse-free cleansing options that support hair, body, and perineal care for patients with limited mobility.





provide rinse-free cleansing options that support hair, body, and perineal care for patients with limited mobility. Comfort Bath Oil gently cleanses and conditions skin while supporting natural hydration during bathing.





gently cleanses and conditions skin while supporting natural hydration during bathing. No-Rinse Shampoo Caps provide a convenient way to cleanse and condition hair without water when traditional bathing isn't possible.





provide a convenient way to cleanse and condition hair without water when traditional bathing isn't possible. Fresh Mist Odor Eliminator helps manage odors in shared care environments, supporting a more comfortable setting for patients and staff.

Together, the portfolio helps streamline care routines, reduces the need for multiple products, and supports consistent hygiene practices across care settings.

Designed for Today's Care Environments

"As care expands beyond acute settings into long-term and home-based environments, the need for adaptable, multi-functional products continues to grow," Winston added. "The DynaCare expansion addresses these evolving demands by offering solutions that balance performance, ease of use, and versatility across a wide range of patient needs."

Available Through Distribution Partners

The expanded DynaCare product line is available through Dynarex's national distribution network. Additional product information and supporting materials are available at dynarex.com or through Dynarex sales representatives.

About Dynarex

Dynarex Corporation is a leading medical supply company providing premium medical products and durable medical equipment at exceptional value—for an unparalleled one-stop shopping experience. Founded in 1967, Dynarex's guiding principle, "We Care Like Family," exemplifies the outstanding customer service that sets the company apart in the marketplace. Today, Dynarex continues to expand its footprint with warehouse locations throughout the United States and distribution partners across Canada, the Caribbean, Central and South America, and the Middle East.

To learn more, visit dynarex.com. Follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Dynarex Corporation