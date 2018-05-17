Dynasil Appoints Nirmal Parikh VP, Marketing

"We are very excited to welcome Nirmal to the Dynasil team," said Peter Sulick, President and CEO. "With nearly twenty years of experience in digital marketing focused on the delivery of cutting-edge technology solutions, Nirmal brings valuable know how to Dynasil's marketing team in an effort to strengthen Dynasil's online presence."

Most recently, Mr. Parikh served as Chief Marketing and Technology Officer at Digital Wavefront, a technology solutions company supporting multi-channel digital marketing initiatives, including web and mobile development, data integration and analytics. Mr. Parikh has an M.B.A. from Portland State University.

About Dynasil

Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ: DYSL) develops and manufactures optical detection and analysis technology and components for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets. Combining world-class expertise in research and materials science with extensive experience in manufacturing and product development, Dynasil is commercializing products including dual-mode radiation detection solutions for Homeland Security and commercial applications and sensors for non-destructive testing. Dynasil has an impressive and growing portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents. The Company is based in Newton, Massachusetts, with additional operations in Mass., Minn., NY, NJ and the United Kingdom. More information about the Company is available at www.dynasil.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and the beliefs and assumptions of our management, including, without limitation, our expectations regarding Xcede's ability to obtain financing from outside investors. Actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, including the availability of financing sources, as well as the uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and from time to time in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Patty Kehe

Dynasil Corporation of America

Phone: 617.668.6855

Email: pkehe@dynasil.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynasil-appoints-nirmal-parikh-vp-marketing-300650040.html

SOURCE Dynasil Corporation of America

Related Links

http://www.dynasil.com

