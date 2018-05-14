Dynasil Corporation of America Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Net Income of $1.3 Million

"I am happy to report revenue in our Optics segment showed an 11% increase for the quarter as compared to the same period last year – the second consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth in Optics' revenue," said CEO Peter Sulick. "Additionally, this quarter's results contain a $1.3 million benefit for income taxes as the result our ongoing review for the PATH 2015 federal R&E Tax Credit for the years 2012 thru 2016. We anticipate completing this review by the fiscal year end and we are expecting additional state credits will be determined as well.

"And although our Research segment's revenue decreased 10% this quarter, as compared to last year, largely due to a delay in commercial revenue, RMD's commercial revenue shows signs of picking up this quarter, as evidenced by the recently announced new purchase orders from Thermo Fisher Scientific. Overall, our revenue for the quarter was up 2% over the same period last year."

Certain key metrics by segment for the current quarter and the same quarter last year are presented below:

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Optics Contract

Research Biomedical Total Revenue $ 5,910,000 $ 4,345,000 $ - $ 10,255,000 Gross profit 2,050,000 1,895,000 - 3,945,000 GM % 35% 44% - 38% Operating expenses 1,858,000 1,813,000 194,000 3,865,000 Operating income (loss) $ 192,000 $ 82,000 $ (194,000) $ 80,000









Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2017

Optics Contract

Research Biomedical Total Revenue $ 5,281,000 $ 4,804,000 $ - $ 10,085,000 Gross profit 1,913,000 1,875,000 - 3,788,000 GM % 36% 39% - 38% Operating expenses 1,597,000 1,802,000 392,000 3,791,000 Operating income (loss) $ 316,000 $ 73,000 $ (392,000) $ (3,000)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders was approximately $1.3 million or $0.08 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and ($0.1) million or ($0.00) per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Dynasil's provision for income taxes for the second quarter of 2018 was a benefit of $1.3 million as compared to a tax provision of $0.1 million for the same period in fiscal year 2017. The 2018 provision in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 was the result of a PATH 2015 federal R&E Tax Credit for the years 2012 thru 2016 that we are estimating based on the review we are in the process of conducting.

Conference Call Information

Dynasil will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. ET today, Monday, May 14, 2018. The call will be hosted by Chairman, CEO and President Peter Sulick and Chief Financial Officer Robert Bowdring. Those who wish to listen to the conference call can go to the event page or visit the Investor Information section of the Company's website at www.dynasil.com. The call also may be accessed by dialing (888) 346-2613 or (412) 902-4252. For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for one year.

About Dynasil

Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ: DYSL) develops and manufactures optics and photonics products, optical detection and analysis technology and components for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets. Combining world-class expertise in research and materials science with extensive experience in manufacturing and product development, Dynasil is commercializing products including dual-mode radiation detection solutions for Homeland Security and commercial applications and sensors for non-destructive testing. Dynasil has an impressive and growing portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents. The Company is based in Newton, MA, with additional operations in MA, MN, NY, NJ and the United Kingdom. More information about the Company is available at www.dynasil.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and the beliefs and assumptions of our management, including, without limitation, our expectations regarding results of operations, our compliance with the financial covenants under our loan agreements with Middlesex Savings Bank and Massachusetts Capital Resource Company, the commercialization of our technology, including the Xcede patch and our dual mode detectors, the expecting timing of the First-in-Human clinical trial of the Xcede patch, the success of efforts to fund Xcede, results of our pre-clinical and planned clinical trials, regulatory approvals, our development of new technologies including at Dynasil Biomedical, the adequacy of our current financing sources to fund our current operations, our growth initiatives, governmental budgetary and funding matters, our capital expenditures and the strength of our intellectual property portfolio. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "intends," "may," "could," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue" or similar terms, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words. The actual results of the future events described in such forward looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward looking statements due to a number of important factors. These factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated or predicted include, without limitation, our ability to develop and commercialize our products, including obtaining regulatory approvals, the size and growth of the potential markets for our products and our ability to serve those markets, the rate and degree of market acceptance of any of our products, general economic conditions, costs and availability of raw materials and management information systems, our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our products, clinical results of Xcede's programs which may not support further development, competition, the loss of key management and technical personnel, our ability to obtain timely payment of our invoices to governmental customers, changing priorities or reductions in government spending, litigation, the effect of governmental regulatory developments, the availability of financing sources, our ability to comply with our debt obligations, our ability to deleverage our balance sheet, our ability to identify and execute on acquisition opportunities and integrate such acquisitions into our business, and seasonality, as well as the uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on December 20, 2017, including the risk factors contained in Item 1A, and from time to time in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Dynasil Corporation of America and

Subsidiaries





Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













ASSETS March 31, 2018

September 30, 2017 Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,130,000

$ 2,415,000 Accounts receivable, net 4,276,000

3,407,000 Costs in excess of billings and unbilled receivables 846,000

1,317,000 Inventories, net of reserves 4,638,000

4,326,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 686,000

973,000 Total current assets 11,576,000

12,438,000







Property, Plant and Equipment, net 7,551,000

7,032,000 Other Assets





Intangibles, net 997,000

987,000 Deferred tax asset 3,351,000

2,642,000 Goodwill 6,009,000

5,940,000 Security deposits 33,000

58,000 Total other assets 10,390,000

9,627,000







Total Assets $ 29,517,000

$ 29,097,000







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,896,000

$ 2,007,000 Capital lease obligations, current 62,000

91,000 Accounts payable 1,744,000

2,380,000 Deferred revenue 126,000

129,000 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,745,000

2,667,000 Total current liabilities 6,573,000

7,274,000







Long-term Liabilities





Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,172,000

1,045,000 Capital lease obligations, net of current portion 61,000

81,000 Deferred tax liability, net 244,000

234,000 Other long-term liabilities 164,000

38,000 Total long-term liabilities 1,641,000

1,398,000







Stockholders' Equity





Dynasil stockholders' equity 19,948,000

18,971,000 Noncontrolling interest 1,355,000

1,454,000 Total stockholders' equity 21,303,000

20,425,000







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 29,517,000

$ 29,097,000











Dynasil Corporation of America

Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





March 31,

March 31,





2018

2017

2018

2017 Net revenue

$10,255,000

$10,085,000

$19,443,000

$19,228,000 Cost of revenue

6,310,000

6,297,000

11,958,000

11,915,000 Gross profit

3,945,000

3,788,000

7,485,000

7,313,000 Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing

388,000

328,000

667,000

593,000

Research and development

215,000

335,000

524,000

531,000

General and administrative

3,262,000

3,128,000

6,418,000

6,115,000



















Total operating expenses

3,865,000

3,791,000

7,609,000

7,239,000 Income (loss) from operations

80,000

(3,000)

(124,000)

74,000 Interest expense, net

45,000

45,000

88,000

112,000 Income (loss) before taxes

35,000

(48,000)

(212,000)

(38,000) Income tax (benefit)

(1,255,000)

71,000

(595,000)

(2,658,000) Net income (loss)

1,290,000

(119,000)

383,000

2,620,000

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling

interest

(33,000)

(64,000)

(108,000)

(133,000) Net income (loss) attributable to common

stockholders

$ 1,323,000

$ (55,000)

$ 491,000

$ 2,753,000







































Net income (loss)

$ 1,290,000

$ (119,000)

$ 383,000

$ 2,620,000 Other comprehensive income (loss):

















Foreign currency translation

222,000

65,000

257,000

(230,000) Total comprehensive income (loss)

1,512,000

(54,000)

640,000

2,390,000

Less: comprehensive income (loss)





































attributable to noncontrolling interest

(33,000)

(64,000)

(108,000)

(133,000) Total comprehensive income (loss)















attributable to common stockholders

$ 1,545,000

$ 10,000

$ 748,000

$ 2,523,000



















Basic net income (loss) per common share

$ 0.08

$ (0.00)

$ 0.03

$ 0.16 Diluted net income (loss) per common share

$ 0.08

$ (0.00)

$ 0.03

$ 0.16



















Weighted average shares outstanding

















Basic

17,133,468

16,886,628

17,090,530

16,847,679

Diluted

17,133,468

16,886,628

17,090,530

16,847,679

Contact:

Patty Kehe

Corporate Secretary

Dynasil Corporation of America

Phone: 617.668.6855

pkehe@dynasil.com

