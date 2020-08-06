Dynasplint Systems, Inc. Provides Notification of Data Security Incident

SEVERNA PARK, Md., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 16, 2020, Dynasplint Systems experienced a data security incident. Upon discovering this incident, Dynasplint Systems immediately launched an investigation and engaged a digital forensics firm to determine whether personal or protected health information may have been accessed. On June 4, 2020, the investigation determined that certain information was accessed without authorization during the incident. The information may have included customers' names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and medical information.

Dynasplint Systems reported this matter to the FBI and will provide whatever cooperation is necessary to hold perpetrators accountable. Impacted individuals were notified on August 7, 2020. The notification included information about this incident and measures that can be taken to protect their personal information, including free identity monitoring and recovery services. To enroll in these services, affected individuals must call toll-free number: 1-844-923-2637. Further information can be obtained at www.dynasplint.com.

About Dynasplint Systems:

Dynasplint Systems is a manufacturer and seller of splint systems for patients with connective tissue changes caused by limited range of motion. Dynasplint is headquartered in Severna Park, Maryland, and has offices in Canada and The Netherlands.

SOURCE Dynasplint Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dynasplint.com

