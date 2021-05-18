Dynasty Financial Partners Adds Eaglebrook Advisors' Crypto Offering to its Investment Platform

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynasty Financial Partners ("Dynasty") announced today that it has partnered with Eaglebrook Advisors ("Eaglebrook") to broaden the selection of bitcoin and digital asset investment strategies available to its network of independent advisory firms.

Eaglebrook is the first secure and compliant1 SMA platform that specializes in bitcoin and digital assets and is specifically tailored for Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs). The benefits of Eaglebrook's SMA platform includes seamless client onboarding, daily liquidity, and tax optimization. The SMA platform is fully integrated with the major portfolio management and reporting systems serving RIAs and independent advisors. This allows advisors to model, bill, and advise on their clients' bitcoin and digital asset holdings within a secure, unified technology ecosystem.

"At Dynasty, we are consistently on the lookout for leading-edge investment strategies and solutions that can help advisors meet the needs of their clients," said Nick Gerace, Senior Vice President of Investments at Dynasty Financial Partners. "The demand for bitcoin and other digital assets only continues to grow, and the addition of Eaglebrook's SMAs to our network provides advisors with an efficient way to obtain safer, customized access to this emerging asset class."

Accessing Eaglebrook SMAs through Dynasty's platform provides its RIA partners with direct access to bitcoin and digital assets, which are held in an offline, institutional-grade custody account at a qualified custodian.

"Our SMA platform creates a simplified end-to-end bitcoin and digital asset investment experience for RIAs and advisors," said Christopher King, CEO of Eaglebrook Advisors. "We are proud to partner with Dynasty as the leading independent platform in the RIA space to enable more advisors throughout the country to give their clients the benefits of integrated and secure access to bitcoin and digital assets. To me, this partnership is further validation of Eaglebrook's business model and the opportunity for digital assets as an asset class today and in the future."

Dynasty Financial Partners is a leading brand name in the wealth management industry that has become synonymous with powering RIA independence. With $60 billion on its core services platform and nearly $30 billion on its TAMP, the firm is constantly evolving and expanding its RIA outsourcing, capital, and investment capabilities across the board.

About Dynasty Financial Partners

Dynasty Financial Partners is known for assisting advisors of integrity to better service their clients, run their businesses more profitably, grow faster, and enhance the enterprise value of their firms. Dynasty does this by providing wealth management and technology platforms for select independent financial advisory firms. Dynasty creates access to valuable resources and industry-leading capabilities through an open architecture platform, enabling advisors to address their clients' needs and to protect and grow their wealth. Dynasty supports independent advisors and their teams in being independent, but not alone, by creating exclusive community events and experiences. Dynasty also offers access to flexible capital solutions to help advisors expand, scale, and grow their business. Dynasty's core principle is "objectivity without compromise," and the firm is committed to developing solutions that allow investment advisors to act as true fiduciaries to their clients.

For more information, please visit www.dynastyfinancialpartners.com.

Also visit Dynasty on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynasty-financial-partners

Twitter: @DynastyFP

YouTube: http://bit.ly/1MKXhC8

About Eaglebrook Advisors

Eaglebrook Advisors is a tech-driven investment manager that provides independent financial advisors with streamlined, secure, and compliant access to bitcoin and digital assets. The firm has created the first bitcoin and crypto separately managed accounts (SMAs), which are designed to seamlessly integrate with an advisor's current portfolio management systems and workflows. The company is backed by leading wealth management executives and financial institutions.

For more information, please visit www.eaglebrookadvisors.com

1The client's digital assets held in Eaglebrook's SMAs are secured in an offline, institutional-grade custody account at Gemini Trust Company. Gemini Trust Company is a fiduciary and qualified custodian under New York Banking Law and is licensed by the State of New York to custody digital assets.

