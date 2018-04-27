DynaSys a Sponsor of the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit 2018

Gartner will host this year's summit, titled "Move to Mastery: Innovate, Disrupt and Scale the Digital Supply Chain," at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. The agenda features comprehensive tracks and sessions covering supply chain leadership, innovation, planning and more.

"The Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit is a very important conference for us and we look forward to it every year," said DynaSys President Ariel Weil. "It's the most important gathering of supply chain leaders in the world and one of the few places where you can learn from supply chain experts, meet your peers and network with a wide range of demand and supply chain executives. It's a perfect venue for us to show off our latest product innovation and demonstrate how we support our customers in the digital transformation of their supply chains."

DynaSys DSCP, available on-premise or in the cloud as DynaSys Cloud DSCP, simplifies demand and supply chain planning while empowering users with tools that deliver accurate and dynamic real-time simulations. The collaborative and integrated decision-making software includes demand planning, production planning, procurement planning, distribution planning, network and inventory planning, sales and operations planning (S&OP) and Demand Driven Material Requirements Planning (DDMRP) to help customers quickly respond to changes in the global marketplace. DynaSys DSCP includes in-memory processing to increase the speed of simulations and forecasting, and Single Click Collaborative® technology to enable all plan and forecast stakeholders to collaborate effectively.

About Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference 2018

Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference 2018 is the world's most important gathering of supply chain leaders. Disruptions large and small confront today's supply chains on a daily basis. At this year's conference, chief supply chain officers and their leadership teams focus on how to recognize the impacts of disruptions and create transformational strategies that empower the organization to exceed performance expectations.

About DynaSys – Effective Enterprise Demand & Supply Chain Planning

DynaSys, a division of QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), provides Demand and Supply Chain Planning solutions. With 30 years of experience, DynaSys provides an integrated and collaborative planning solution that allows businesses to optimize their supply chains, including sales and operations planning, demand planning, network and inventory and business resources optimizations. DynaSys software enables customers and partners in the food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, life sciences, apparel, luxury, high tech, automotive, distribution and retail verticals to meet their goals of better managing Demand and Supply Chain Planning, and becoming more Effective Enterprises.

For more information about DynaSys, visit www.dys.com or email contact@dys.com.

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Cloud ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation and global trade management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit https://www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

