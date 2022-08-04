Dynavax Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Q2 2022 total revenue of $256.5 million , up 386% from $52.8 million for Q2 2021

HEPLISAV-B ® vaccine net product revenue of $32.7 million, up 139% from $13.7 million for Q2 2021



CpG 1018 ® adjuvant net product revenue of $222.6 million , up 471% from $39.0 million for Q2 2021

On track for second consecutive year of profitability

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines, today reported financial results and provided a business update for the quarter ending June 30, 2022.

"During the second quarter, we continued to successfully execute on our key priorities and are on track for another profitable year with record revenues for both HEPLISAV-B and CpG 1018 adjuvant," commented Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Dynavax. "We are well capitalized to continue to invest in programs that drive revenue growth and deliver progress across our clinical pipeline with a focus on high value vaccine programs where our proven adjuvant may provide meaningful advantages."

SECOND-QUARTER CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS

HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted]

HEPLISAV-B vaccine is the first and only adult hepatitis B vaccine approved in the U.S. and EU that enables series completion with only two doses in one month.

HEPLISAV-B vaccine achieved net product revenue of $32.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, up 139% compared to $13.7 million for the second quarter of 2021.

for the second quarter of 2022, up 139% compared to for the second quarter of 2021. Market share in the accounts targeted by the Dynavax field sales team increased to approximately 39%, with total market share increasing to approximately 32% in the second quarter of 2022, up from approximately 30% and 19% respectively, in the second quarter of 2021.

CpG 1018® Adjuvant Supply for COVID-19 Vaccines

Dynavax has established a global portfolio of CpG 1018 adjuvant commercial supply agreements (CSA) currently focused on the development of COVID-19 vaccines across a variety of vaccine platforms.

CpG 1018 adjuvant revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $222.6 million , up 471% compared to $39.0 million for the second quarter of 2021.

, up 471% compared to for the second quarter of 2021. The Company now expects 2022 full-year CpG 1018 adjuvant COVID-19 supply revenue to be between $550 million and $600 million , based on committed orders, with an anticipated full-year gross margin of approximately 60%.

Clinical Pipeline

Dynavax is advancing a pipeline of differentiated product candidates that leverage its CpG 1018 adjuvant, which has demonstrated its ability to enhance the immune response with a favorable tolerability profile in a wide range of clinical trials and real-world commercial use.

Tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap) vaccine program: Previously reported interim adult data from an on-going Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the Company's adjuvanted Tdap vaccine candidate demonstrated it was well tolerated without safety concerns with immunogenicity data supporting continued advancement. The Company anticipates adolescent data from the same trial in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Previously reported interim adult data from an on-going Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the Company's adjuvanted Tdap vaccine candidate demonstrated it was well tolerated without safety concerns with immunogenicity data supporting continued advancement. The Company anticipates adolescent data from the same trial in the fourth quarter of 2022. Shingles vaccine program: The Company recently completed enrollment in the ongoing Phase 1 study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity in adults compared to Shingrix, the leading marketed shingles vaccine in the U.S. Topline data is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company recently completed enrollment in the ongoing Phase 1 study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity in adults compared to Shingrix, the leading marketed shingles vaccine in the U.S. Topline data is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2022. Plague vaccine candidate: The Company anticipates that in August the first participant will be dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the immunogenicity, safety and tolerability of a plague vaccine candidate utilizing CpG 1018 adjuvant. The clinical trial is being conducted in collaboration with, and funded by, the U.S. Department of Defense.

SECOND-QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Total Revenues and Product Revenue, Net.

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $256.5 million, compared to $52.8 million for the second quarter of 2021.

U.S. HEPLISAV-B vaccine product revenue, net was $32.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $13.7 million for the second quarter of 2021. Additionally, approximately $0.9 million was reported in HEPLISAV-B net product sales associated with sales to the Company's commercialization partner in Germany , Bavarian Nordic.

for the second quarter of 2022, compared to for the second quarter of 2021. Additionally, approximately was reported in HEPLISAV-B net product sales associated with sales to the Company's commercialization partner in , Bavarian Nordic. CpG 1018 adjuvant product revenue, net was $222.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $39.0 million in the second quarter of 2021.

in the second quarter of 2022 compared to in the second quarter of 2021. Selected financial highlights from CpG 1018 adjuvant product supply partnerships for COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine candidates:

The Company recorded approximately $68.0 million in CpG 1018 adjuvant product revenue under its CSA with Valneva. Dynavax does not have any further supply obligations under the CSA.

in CpG 1018 adjuvant product revenue under its CSA with Valneva. Dynavax does not have any further supply obligations under the CSA.

The Company recorded approximately $51.0 million in CpG 1018 adjuvant product revenue under its CSA with Biological E.

in CpG 1018 adjuvant product revenue under its CSA with Biological E.

The Company recorded approximately $91.3 million in CpG 1018 adjuvant product revenue under its CSA with Clover.

in CpG 1018 adjuvant product revenue under its CSA with Clover.

The Company recorded approximately $12.3 million in CpG 1018 adjuvant product revenue under its CSA with Bio Farma . In May 2022 , Dynavax and Bio Farma entered into a CSA for the supply of CpG 1018 adjuvant to be used in Bio Farma's subunit COVID-19 vaccine candidate, currently in a Phase 3 immunogenicity and safety study.

Cost of Sales - Product. Cost of sales - product for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $83.4 million, compared to $14.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to manufacturing costs for increased volumes of CpG 1018 adjuvant sold to COVID-19 supply partners and increased HEPLISAV-B vaccine sales volume.

Research and Development Expenses (R&D). R&D expenses for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $9.7 million, compared to $7.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily driven by increased headcount-related compensation and personnel costs, including non-cash stock-based compensation, as well as investments in product candidates utilizing CpG 1018 adjuvant and additional discovery efforts.

Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses (SG&A). SG&A expenses for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $36.2 million, compared to $21.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily driven by compensation and related personnel costs, including non-cash stock-based compensation, primarily associated with increased headcount as the Company expanded its field sales team to support HEPLISAV-B vaccine commercialization in mid-2021.

Interest Expense. Interest expense was $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.4 million from $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, reflecting a decreased interest rate associated with the Company's convertible senior notes due 2026.

Net Income. GAAP net income was $128.8 million, or $1.02 per share (basic) and $0.87 per share (diluted) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to GAAP net income of $4.5 million, or $0.04 per share (basic) and $0.02 per share (diluted) in the second quarter of 2021.

Cash and Marketable Securities. Cash and marketable securities were $518.2 million as of June 30, 2022.

2022 Financial Guidance

Dynavax anticipates 2022 revenues, operating expenses, and other costs to be in the ranges shown below, updated from the Company's previous financial guidance provided on May 5, 2022:

Full-year CpG 1018 adjuvant net product revenues of between $550 million and $600 million , with an associated gross margin anticipated to be approximately 60%

and , with an associated gross margin anticipated to be approximately 60% Research and development expenses to be between approximately $50 - $60 million

- Selling, general and administrative expenses to be between approximately $130 - $140 million

- Interest expense of approximately $7 million

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect the world against infectious diseases. The Company has two commercial products, HEPLISAV-B® vaccine [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], which is approved in the U.S. and the European Union for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older, and CpG 1018 adjuvant, currently used in multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccines. Dynavax is advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant through global research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal influenza, universal influenza, plague, shingles and Tdap. For more information about our marketed products and development pipeline, visit www.dynavax.com and follow Dynavax on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding financial guidance, the development and potential approval of vaccines containing CpG 1018 adjuvant by us or by our collaborators, potential future sales of CpG 1018 adjuvant or HEPLISAV-B vaccine, the timing of initiation and completion of clinical studies and the publication of results. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, the risk that actual demand for our products may differ from our expectations, risks related to the timing of completion and results of current clinical studies, risks related to the development and pre-clinical and clinical testing of vaccines containing CpG 1018 adjuvant, whether use of CpG 1018 adjuvant will prove to be beneficial in these vaccines, risks related to whether and when the quantity of CpG 1018 adjuvant actually purchased by vaccine companies will meet our expectations, as well as other risks detailed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and periodic filings made thereafter, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available. Information on Dynavax's website at www.dynavax.com is not incorporated by reference in our current periodic reports with the SEC.

DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Month Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenues:































Product revenues, net

$ 255,320



$ 52,677



$ 367,647



$ 135,562

Other revenue



1,144





90





2,809





540

Total revenues



256,464





52,767





370,456





136,202



































Operating expenses:































Cost of sales – product



83,369





14,845





123,331





39,470

Research and development



9,689





7,167





20,784





14,925

Selling, general and administrative



36,179





21,583





68,351





44,006

Gain on sale of assets



(1,000)





-





(1,000)





-

Total operating expenses



128,237





43,595





211,466





98,401



































Income from operations



128,227





9,172





158,990





37,701



































Other income (expense):































Interest income



765





48





1,026





95

Interest expense



(1,683)





(3,109)





(3,363)





(7,821)

Sublease income



2,025





1,670





3,634





3,692

Loss on debt extinguishment



-





(5,232)





-





(5,232)

Change in fair value of warrant liability



-





2,097





1,801





(23,455)

Other



40





(173)





145





384

Net income before provision for income taxes



129,374





4,473





162,233





5,364

Provision for income taxes



(619)





-





(619)





-

Net income

$ 128,755



$ 4,473



$ 161,614



$ 5,364

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders































Basic

$ 1.02



$ 0.04



$ 1.29



$ 0.04

Diluted

$ 0.87



$ 0.02



$ 1.08



$ 0.04

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders:































Basic



126,347





114,629





125,456





113,339

Diluted



149,905





118,830





149,821





114,978





































DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited)





June 30,



December 31,





2022



2021

Assets















Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

$ 518,169



$ 545,950

Inventories, net



73,979





61,335

Property and equipment, net



36,286





35,020

Operating lease right-of-use assets



25,785





25,964

Goodwill



1,958





2,125

Other assets



366,822





368,852

Total assets

$ 1,022,999



$ 1,039,246



















Liabilities and stockholders' equity















Total current liabilities

$ 345,198



$ 556,402

Total long-term liabilities



255,002





260,470

Stockholders' equity



422,799





222,374

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,022,999



$ 1,039,246



