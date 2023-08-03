Dynavax Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance

Generated record quarterly HEPLISAV-B ® vaccine net product revenue of $56 million , a 73% year-over-year increase

Full year HEPLISAV-B net product revenue guidance raised to $200 - $215 million , compared to prior range of $165 - $185 million

Cash and investments increased to $682 million at quarter end; expects positive free cash flow for full year

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines, today reported financial results and provided a business update for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"This quarter's impressive HEPLISAV-B revenue growth reflects the continued expansion of the hepatitis B vaccine market and our team's success in capturing market share. As a result of the strong HEPLISAV-B performance in the first half of 2023, which exceeded expectations, and the growing enthusiasm that we see in the market, we are significantly raising our revenue expectations for the full year," said Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Dynavax.

BUSINESS UPDATES

HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted]

HEPLISAV-B vaccine is the first and only adult hepatitis B vaccine approved in the U.S., the European Union and Great Britain that enables series completion with only two doses in one month. Hepatitis B vaccination is universally recommended for adults aged 19-59 in the U.S.

HEPLISAV-B achieved net product revenue of $56.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 73% compared to $32.7 million for the second quarter of 2022.

for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 73% compared to for the second quarter of 2022. HEPLISAV-B total market share increased to approximately 39%, compared to approximately 32% at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

HEPLISAV-B market share in the Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs) and Clinics segment was approximately 53% at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to approximately 39% for the same quarter in 2022.

HEPLISAV-B maintained a strong market share of 45% in the retail segment at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 46% for the same quarter in 2022.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently accepted the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for HEPLISAV-B vaccination of adults on hemodialysis with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of May 13, 2024 .

. Driven by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices (ACIP) universal recommendation for adult hepatitis B vaccination, Dynavax continues to see the expansion of the hepatitis B vaccine market and believes HEPLISAV-B has the potential to expand the U.S. market to over $800 million by 2027, with HEPLISAV-B well-positioned to achieve a majority market share.

Clinical Pipeline

Dynavax is advancing a pipeline of differentiated product candidates that leverage its CpG 1018® adjuvant, which has demonstrated its ability to enhance the immune response with a favorable tolerability profile in a wide range of clinical trials and real-world commercial use.

Shingles vaccine program:

Z-1018 is an investigational vaccine candidate being developed for the prevention of shingles in adults aged 50 and older.

In June, Dynavax presented results from a Phase 1 randomized, active-controlled, dose escalation, multicenter trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Z-1018, at the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases' 2023 Annual Conference on Vaccinology Research. These results demonstrate the opportunity to develop a shingles vaccine with improved vaccine tolerability and comparable efficacy to Shingrix and support the continued development of Dynavax's shingles vaccine candidate.

In the second half of 2023, Dynavax plans to assess the regulatory pathway with the FDA to support the initiation of a Phase 1/2 trial in early 2024.

Tdap vaccine program:

Tdap-1018 is an investigational vaccine candidate intended for active booster immunization against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap).

Dynavax recently completed a pertussis challenge study in nonhuman primates demonstrating protection from disease upon challenge and robust Type 1 T helper (Th1) cell responses in nonhuman primates vaccinated with Tdap-1018.

The Company recently received Type B meeting feedback from the FDA on the Tdap-1018 clinical development plan and plans to submit an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2023 to support the initiation of a human challenge study.

Plague vaccine program:

DV2-PLG-01 is a plague (rF1V) vaccine candidate currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial in collaboration with, and fully funded by, the U.S. Department of Defense.

Earlier this year, the Company completed enrollment in Part 2 of the Phase 2 clinical trial, with top line data anticipated in 2024.

In July, Dynavax and the U.S. Department of Defense executed a contract modification to support advancement into a nonhuman primate challenge study, with the agreement now totaling $33.7 million through 2025.

CORPORATE UPDATES

Dynavax recently established a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprised of renowned leaders in vaccine research and development. The SAB will work closely with Dynavax's leadership team on its efforts to develop innovative vaccines, as well support the evaluation of new development and technology opportunities. The SAB includes the following advisors:

Chair: Peter Paradiso , Ph.D., Principal of Paradiso Biologics Consulting LLC, former Vice President of New Business and Scientific Affairs, Pfizer Vaccines

, Ph.D., Principal of Paradiso Biologics Consulting LLC, former Vice President of New Business and Scientific Affairs, Pfizer Vaccines

Robert Coffman , Ph.D., Former Chief Scientific Officer of Dynavax, Adjunct Professor of Biomolecular Engineering, University of California Santa Cruz , and member of the National Academy of Sciences

, Ph.D., Former Chief Scientific Officer of Dynavax, Adjunct Professor of Biomolecular Engineering, , and member of the National Academy of Sciences

Kathryn Edwards , M.D., Professor of Pediatrics Emerita, Former Director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, and member of the National Academy of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences

, M.D., Professor of Pediatrics Emerita, Former Director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program, School of Medicine, and member of the National Academy of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences

Rino Rappuoli, Ph.D., Scientific Director of the Biotecnopolo di Siena Foundation, former Chief Scientist and Head, External R&D at GSK Vaccines, and member of the National Academy of Sciences

Dynavax has been recognized as a Great Place to Work in the U.S. by Great Place To Work®.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Total Revenues and Product Revenue, Net.

HEPLISAV-B vaccine product revenue, net was $56.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $32.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, representing year-over-year growth of 73%.

for the second quarter of 2023, compared to for the second quarter of 2022, representing year-over-year growth of 73%. Other revenue was $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.1 million in the same period of 2022.

for the second quarter of 2023, compared to in the same period of 2022. No CpG 1018 adjuvant product revenue was recorded in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $222.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, due to completion of all obligations and product delivery under the Company's CpG 1018 adjuvant COVID-19 collaboration agreements as of December 31, 2022 .

in the second quarter of 2022, due to completion of all obligations and product delivery under the Company's CpG 1018 adjuvant COVID-19 collaboration agreements as of . Total revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $60.2 million , compared to $256.5 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Cost of Sales - Product. Total cost of sales – product for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to $13.5 million, compared to $83.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease is due to no CpG 1018 adjuvant cost of sales – product for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $73.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. Cost of sales - product for HEPLISAV-B in the second quarter of 2023 increased to $13.5 million, compared to $10.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase was due to higher sales volume driven by continued improvement in HEPLISAV-B market share and utilization.

Research and Development Expenses (R&D). R&D expenses for the second quarter of 2023 increased to $13.0 million, compared to $9.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by continued investments in our product candidates utilizing CpG 1018 adjuvant through preclinical and clinical collaborations and additional discovery efforts.

Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses (SG&A). SG&A expenses for the second quarter of 2023 increased to $37.1 million, compared to $36.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by higher compensation and related personnel costs and an overall increase in targeted commercial and marketing efforts to increase market share and maximize the ACIP's universal recommendation.

Net income. GAAP net income was $3.4 million, or $0.03 per share (basic and diluted) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to GAAP net income of $128.8 million, or $1.02 per share (basic) and $0.87 per share (diluted) in the second quarter of 2022.

Cash and Marketable Securities. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $681.5 million as of June 30, 2023.

2023 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Full year 2023 financial guidance has been revised to consist of the following expectations:

Raising HEPLISAV-B net product revenue between approximately $200 - $215 million , compared to the prior range of approximately $165 - $185 million

- , compared to the prior range of approximately - Reiterating research and development expenses between approximately $55 - $70 million

- Reiterating selling, general and administrative expenses between approximately $135 - $155 million

DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2023



2022

2023



2022 Revenues:



























Product revenues, net $ 56,440



$ 255,320

$ 99,891



$ 367,647

Other revenue

3,809





1144



7,283





2809

Total revenues

60,249





256,464



107,174





370,456































Operating expenses:



























Cost of sales – product

13,537





83,369



28,249





123,331

Research and development

13,046





9,689



26,651





20,784

Selling, general and administrative

37,071





36,179



73,614





68,351

Gain on sale of assets

-





(1,000)



-





(1,000)

Bad debt expense

-





-



12,313





-

Total operating expenses

63,654





128,237



140,827





211,466































(Loss) income from operations

(3,405)





128,227



(33,653)





158,990































Other income (expense):



























Interest income

7,378





765



13,975





1,026

Interest expense

(1,688)





(1,683)



(3,374)





(3,363)

Sublease income

1,993





2,025



3,591





3,634

Change in fair value of warrant liability

-





-



-





1,801

Other

(71)





40



(48)





145

Net income (loss) before income taxes

4,207





129,374



(19,509)





162,233

Provision for income taxes

(776)





(619)



(1,392)





(619)

Net income (loss) $ 3,431



$ 128,755

$ (20,901)



$ 161,614

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common



























stockholders:



Basic $ 0.03



$ 1.02

$ (0.16)



$ 1.29

Diluted $ 0.03



$ 0.87

$ (0.16)



$ 1.08

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss)

per share attributable to common stockholders:



























Basic

128,625





126,347



128,275





125,456

Diluted

152,142





149,905



128,275





149,821



DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited)





June 30,

December 31,







2023

2022 Assets











Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$ 681,525

$ 624,395 Inventories



53,088



59,446 Other current assets



62,847



233,144 Total current assets



797,460



916,985 Total non-current assets



138,972



68,865 Total assets

$ 936,432

$ 985,850













Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Total current liabilities

$ 44,862

$ 150,074 Total long-term liabilities



314,365



254,763 Stockholders' equity



577,205



581,013 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 936,432

$ 985,850

