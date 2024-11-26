Dynavax to Present at the 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines, today announced that the Company will present at the 7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 3 at 2:35 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at https://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect the world against infectious diseases. The Company has two commercial products, HEPLISAV-B® vaccine [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], which is approved in the U.S., the European Union and Great Britain for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older, and CpG 1018® adjuvant, currently used in HEPLISAV-B and multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccines. For more information about our marketed products and development pipeline, visit www.dynavax.com.

For Investors/Media:

Paul Cox

[email protected]

510-665-0499

Nicole Arndt

[email protected]

510-665-7264

SOURCE Dynavax Technologies