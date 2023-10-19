Dynavax to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Hepatitis B Virus Virtual Conference

Dynavax Technologies

19 Oct, 2023, 13:15 ET

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines, today announced that the Company will present the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Hepatitis B Virus Virtual Conference on Wednesday, October 25 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at https://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect the world against infectious diseases. The Company has two commercial products, HEPLISAV-B® vaccine [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], which is approved in the U.S., the European Union and Great Britain for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older, and CpG 1018® adjuvant, currently used in multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccines. Dynavax is advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant with adjuvanted vaccine clinical programs for shingles and Tdap, and through global collaborations, currently focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, plague, seasonal influenza and universal influenza. For more information about our marketed products and development pipeline, visit www.dynavax.com and follow Dynavax on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For Investors/Media:
Paul Cox
[email protected]
510-665-0499

Nicole Arndt
[email protected]
510-665-7264

