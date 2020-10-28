Dyndrite and HP Announce the First 'Powered By Dyndrite' Application for Digital Manufacturing

HP's Universal Build Manager Powered by Dyndrite is the industry's first GPU-accelerated, additive manufacturing Build Prep and Management solution. It delivers unprecedented performance, scalability and workflow automation to additive manufacturing end-users while providing a robust machine- or process-specific plug-in infrastructure for the rapidly growing 3 rd party software developers and hardware innovators. The HP Universal Build Manager is an OEM- and process-agnostic tool, which has been supported by many leading additive machine manufacturers, while protecting IP through Dyndrite's plug-in architecture.

This moment will be recognized as the point where the additive manufacturing market broke away from the status quo

"Going forward, this moment will be recognized as the point where the additive manufacturing market broke away from the status quo of legacy technologies and file formats," said Harshil Goel, CEO and Founder, Dyndrite. "Even before we founded Dyndrite we knew we needed to work with industry leaders like HP centered on pushing digital manufacturing forward. We are excited that HP shares our vision for software disruption and look forward to collaborating to push the boundaries of our innovation."

The Universal Build Manager Powered by Dyndrite delivers a robust solution for delivering CAD-to-print workflows for additive, with powerful tools for build preparation, including CAD import, patterning, nesting, labeling, support generation, and slicing. By virtue of being powered by Dyndrite, the software uses NVIDIA Enterprise GPUs for computation acceleration and Python APIs for automation and workflow integration. AM technicians will leverage this turbocharged, flexible and scriptable tool to help improve productivity, efficiency and repeatability in their industrial additive production.

"Additive manufacturing has always had incredible potential to disrupt the global manufacturing market, but has been limited by the focus on adapting traditional manufacturing software to address the problems that are unique to additive manufacturing" said Ryan Palmer, Global Head of Software, Data and Automation, HP Personalization & Industrial Business. "We are working with Dyndrite to provide the necessary tools and infrastructure to enable additive at scale. HP Universal Build Manager Powered by Dyndrite will deliver a new foundation for the industry through collaboration with other industry OEMs and ISVs."

"HP Universal Build Manager Powered By Dyndrite is something that has been so long overdue in our industry: A consistent model prep environment, able to rapidly serve build data to diverse additive technologies, offers a lot to any organization seeking to get more out of additive," Said Doug Dingus, Director of Services, Plural AM , a provider of state-of-the-art plastic 3D printing solutions. "HP Universal Build Manager is now going to help us improve our reach into enterprise-class additive opportunities."

HP's Universal Build Manager Powered by Dyndrite supports multiple production-grade additive manufacturing technologies as well as a plugin architecture enabling 3D printer machine makers and software vendors (simulation, MES, sensor data etc.) to create machine-specific capabilities that fully exploits hardware innovation.

Output technologies supported include:

HP Multi Jet Fusion

Binder Jetting

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Powder Bed Fusion/DMLS

Selective Heat Sintering (SHS)

Electron Beam melting (EBM)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Fused deposition Modeling (FDM)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Digital Light Projection (DLP)

Laminated Object manufacturing (LOM)

Composite-Based Additive Manufacturing (CBAM)

The new HP software also leverages Dyndrite's Engine for integrated Python scripting APIs to deliver workflow automation and empowering a new generation of users utilizing Python for engineering and production.

In 2019 HP became the founding member of the Dyndrite Developer Council – a group formed to help drive new standards and technologies for the additive industry. The Developer Council, now at 23 members including leading companies in additive hardware and software, works to deliver solutions that protect a developer's intellectual property while delivering standards that the industry needs to grow.

Read more about HP Universal Build Manager Powered by Dyndrite

Find out more and get a sneak peek at the Dyndrite Day event, 11:00am Eastern/8:00 am Pacific on Oct 29, 2020. Sign up Here: https://go.dyndrite.com/attend-dyndrite-day

About Dyndrite:

Dyndrite provides the core accelerated geometry engine that delivers unprecedented performance, portability, scalability, and repeatability for additive manufacturing OEMs and ISVs building next generation solutions. Dyndrite's mission is to enable production-grade additive manufacturing by helping partners incorporate GPU-native processing, Python scripting tools and seamless CAD-to-print applications. Dyndrite is partnered with additive industry leaders through its Developer Council to enable advanced solutions for their customers. Investors include Gradient Ventures (Google's AI-focused Investment Fund) and former Autodesk CEO Carl Bass. The company, which was founded in 2015, is headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information visit: www.dyndrite.com

