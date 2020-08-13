Dyndrite Developer Council Adds New Additive Manufacturing Vendors, Additive Industries, Currax, Open Additive, Photocentric and TRUMPF

They join current Developer Council members: 3D Systems ®, Aconity3D ™, Altair Engineering ®, AON3D ™, ANSYS ®, Aurora Labs ™, Desktop Metal ™, EOS ™, ExOne ™, HP ®, Impossible Objects ™, NVIDIA ®, Plural ®, Renishaw ®, and SLM® Solutions . These industry leaders are working together, providing their guidance and technical insight on the future development of the Dyndrite ecosystem and roadmap, to push the boundaries of additive manufacturing.

The Dyndrite Developer Council is a central component of the Dyndrite Developer Program which provides tools, resources and community for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), independent software vendors (ISVs), service providers and educators developing on the Dyndrite platform.

"Photocentric is excited to be a part of the Dyndrite Developer Council. Additive Manufacturing is entering a new era and we are delighted with the opportunity to collaborate using cutting edge software and innovative technologies to help expand the possibilities for scalability and the mass manufacture of 3D parts," said Nikita Chibisov, Software, Photocentric.

The Council's work empowers developers on a broad scale to creatively leverage the accelerated Dyndrite Kernel and member solutions in defining best practices and creating the next generation of additive tools, solutions, and automated workflows.

"Open Additive and Dyndrite share a vision for a more open future for the AM industry, in which users have more accessible and powerful tools to accelerate innovation," said Ty Pollak, President, Open Additive. "We're excited by the potential impact of our complementary hardware and software capabilities to increase productivity and quality of metal AM parts."

The Dyndrite Developer Council also has initiatives to help build standards within the industry – the Toolpathing API initiative is the first.

"A strong industry has to have modern, robust standards," said Mark Vaes, CEO/CTO of Additive Industries. "As a provider of industrial solutions for metal additive manufacturing, we are joining the Dyndrite Developer Council in part to be active in creating a new set of standards that deliver the productivity, efficiency and automated workflows that our customers need."

The Council is formed from industry founders and pioneers, through to emerging companies in the digital manufacturing space.

"TRUMPF is excited to join the Dyndrite Developer Council. As a pioneer in additive manufacturing as well as laser specialists we are always looking to implement the latest technologies," said Ilona Heurich, Head of R&D Software HMI, TRUMPF. "We are excited to see how the Dyndrite GPU accelerated geometry kernel can help to maximize process performance and further strengthen the power and scalability of the AM industry."

For more information about the Dyndrite Developer Council and Dyndrite Developer Program visit https://www.dyndrite.com/developers .

About Dyndrite:

Dyndrite provides the core accelerated geometry kernel that delivers unprecedented performance, portability, scalability, and repeatability for additive manufacturing OEMs and ISVs building next generation solutions. Dyndrite's mission is to enable production-grade additive manufacturing by helping partners incorporate GPU-native processing, Python scripting tools and seamless CAD-to-print applications. Dyndrite is partnered with additive industry leaders through its Developer Council to enable advanced solutions for their customers. Investors include Google's AI-focused Investment Fund and former Autodesk CEO Carl Bass. The company, which was founded in 2015, is headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information visit: www.dyndrite.com

