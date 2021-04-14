Dyndrite Welcomes Essentium and Xaar to Dyndrite Developer Council

The Dyndrite Developer Council is a central component of the Dyndrite Developer Program which provides tools, resources and community for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), independent software vendors (ISVs), and service providers developing on the Dyndrite platform. Membership to the Council enables vendors to collaborate on standards needed for the industry as a whole, to positively influence technology directions, and gain early access to new technologies being developed by Dyndrite and other developer council members.

Essentium, founded in 2013, started in materials research and development for some of the world's top industrial companies and later began manufacturing its own industrial-grade materials. The company recognized that to optimize the material properties to realize its aims of strength, speed and scale in AM, it needed to develop its own additive manufacturing platforms, and by 2018 had launched its High Speed Extrusion 3D Printing Platform.Today, Essentium manufactures and delivers innovative industrial 3D printers and materials, enabling the world's top manufacturers to bridge the gap between 3D printing and machining and embrace the future of additive manufacturing. The company is headquartered in Pflugerville, TX.

"We're excited to join the Dyndrite Developer Council and begin exploring the customer advantages this new technology brings to production-oriented companies such as Essentium," said Blake Teipel, CEO, Essentium. "Just as with machines and materials, innovation within software is critical to maximizing the customer's needs, Dyndrite provides us with this capability – IP-protected, machine-specific software innovation to unlock the potential of our machines, materials, and new business models."

Xaar, founded in 1990 and located in Cambridgeshire, UK., became a leader in inkjet technology for the high resolution 2D printing industry. With more than 300 granted and pending patents this innovator started research in the 3D printing industries and in 2019 launched its first high viscosity capability for 3D jetting platforms.

"Xaar is looking to deliver greater 3D printing productivity through printheads by exploring the new Accelerated Computation Engine software from Dyndrite," said Gareth Neal, Customer Applications, Advanced Applications, Xaar. "We are excited to work closely with Dyndrite and its developer council members to advance the industry."

Industry participants are invited to attend the Dyndrite Developer Conference on April 20-21, 2021, which will be featuring presentations from Essentium, Xaar, as well as other key Dyndrite Developer Council members.

About Dyndrite:

Dyndrite makes an accelerated computation engine, a tool that gives hardware and software companies the power, freedom and control necessary to deliver the future of digital manufacturing. Our GPU-accelerated software delivers hyper-scalability, python automation and eyebrow-raising performance due to the dedication of a team of mathematicians, software engineers, designers, and mechanical engineers. Dyndrite exists to help its partners solve the toughest geometry and compute problems on the planet, to ignite their purpose. Investors include Gradient Ventures, Google's AI-focused Investment Fund and former Autodesk CEO Carl Bass. The company, which was founded in 2015, is headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information visit: www.dyndrite.com

