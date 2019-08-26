DYNE Hospitality Group Gives Top GM a New Tesla to Drive

"We are extremely grateful and excited to be able to provide this type of incentive to our General Managers," said Nick Crouch, Co-CEO of DYNE. "We believe in rewarding excellence and what better way to reward someone for their hard work, dedication and sacrifice than a really cool car to drive for three months."

Shaterria Calhoun, manager of a Tropical Smoothie store in Oklahoma City, is the first recipient of the honor.

"To say I was shocked is an understatement," said Calhoun. "It is truly special to work for a company that finds unique ways to reward you for the work and commitment required to be a successful store manager. I can't believe I get to drive this beautiful car for the next three months."

Each quarter, the General Manager running the top Tropical Smoothie Cafe will earn the right to drive the DYNE Tesla.

"We are always trying to set ourselves apart in our industry by providing opportunities for advancement, investing in our team and creating an exciting environment in which to work," said DYNE Co-CEO Glen Johnson. "The DYNE Tesla is an award given to the leader who excels in all aspects of the business, and we look forward to creating additional unique opportunities to recognize our team in the future."

DYNE Hospitality Group consists of 64 Tropical Smoothie Cafes located in Florida, Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama and Arkansas. Additionally, DYNE has 30 new Cafes in development. DYNE has an employee group of more than 1400 individuals.

For more information about DYNE, log on to www.dynehg.com. A video of the Tesla reveal event can be seen at www.dynehg.com/blog/.

SOURCE DYNE Hospitality Group

Related Links

http://www.dynehg.com

