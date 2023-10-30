Dynegy and Homefield Energy Announce Recipients of the 2023 Energy Leadership Awards

Awards recognize five recipients in the categories of energy management, sustainability, engagement, innovation, and community

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynegy and Homefield Energy announce the recognition of five leading-edge companies as category winners in the 2023 Energy Leadership Awards. This program highlights corporate and nonprofit leaders defining energy management, sustainability, innovation, customer engagement, and community.

"We are proud to honor a group of customers who are truly getting it right – setting the bar for sustainable practices, innovative ideas, and investing in the community to make a clean energy future possible," said Gabe Castro, senior vice president of business markets for Dynegy and Homefield Energy. "These leaders are constantly improving their own methods of energy management while inspiring others to do the same."

The five winners include:

Leadership in Energy Management – McCormick Place

As the largest convention center in North America, Chicago's McCormick Place is committed to sustainability – powered by 100% wind energy through the purchase of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) with Dynegy. McCormick Place is always seeking opportunities to reduce its carbon footprint through energy efficiency and is leveraging $66,000 in Greenback Rebates from Dynegy, over the term of their agreement, to accomplish their goals.

McCormick Place is focused on strengthening the local economy by promoting and hosting conventions, fairs, expositions, and meetings in the state of Illinois. McCormick Place is owned by The Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority (MPEA), a municipal corporation created by the Illinois General Assembly.

Leadership in Energy Innovation – Fifth Third Bank

Energy efficiency has long been a pillar of Fifth Third's environmental sustainability efforts. Since 2014, Fifth Third has reduced its enterprise-wide energy consumption by 39%. In managing its operations, Fifth Third has deployed a series of major projects across its enterprise, from LED lighting enhancements to advanced building controls, and continues to explore innovative new energy solutions.

More than 130 Fifth Third facilities have been certified through the ENERGY STAR® program, meeting a strict set of energy standards established by the U.S. EPA.

Fifth Third has a historic commitment to renewable power, which began in 2010 with the purchase of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). In 2017, Fifth Third expanded this work with a commitment to purchase 100% renewable power across the entire organization. This goal was achieved in 2019 with the opening of the Aulander Holloman solar project, an 80-megawatt (MW) solar facility facilitated through Fifth Third's signing of a long-term, virtual power purchase agreement. By 2020, it achieved an $8 billion sustainable lending and financing goal towards renewable energy. That goal has now grown to a $100 billion environmental and social financing commitment.

Leadership in Engagement – Grain and Feed Association of Illinois' Energy Consortium (GFEC)

Homefield Energy has partnered with Grain and Feed Association of Illinois' Energy Consortium since 2009 to actively engage its members. Energy education webinars and an annual expo to help members better understand the energy market and support best-in-practice energy management underscores GFEC's deep commitment to fostering a culture of energy management excellence.

As a full-service energy supplier, the GFEC's strategic purchase of electricity and natural gas is made for participants by a participant-driven pricing committee. This portfolio approach mitigates price risk for the individual members and provides low-cost management fees and access to an independent, trusted energy advisor.

Leadership in Sustainability – Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty is powered by 100% renewable energy through Dynegy. Brandywine's ESG goals align with the UN SDGs to promote sustainability and protect the environment. The company's solar portfolio includes seven solar carport systems generating 4.58 MW of energy annually. These efforts result in substantial environmental benefits, avoiding 4,158 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions and sequestering carbon equivalent to 68,758 tree seedlings grown over 10 years.

Brandywine has been recognized for its sustainability efforts and awarded Green Lease Leaders' Platinum Level. The company uses green leases in all its properties, engaging tenants in achieving ESG goals through energy tracking, energy-efficient equipment, and waste recycling.

Leadership in Community – OSF HealthCare

OSF HealthCare, a 16-hospital system headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, is dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and enhancing the well-being of countless individuals through its community-driven compassion.

Homefield Energy has contributed $10,000 to support OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic branch of OSF. The donations were directed towards the integration of proton beam therapy into its cancer center, further bolstering OSF's efforts to establish Peoria as a premier destination for world-class cancer care.

Additionally, OSF leverages the Dynegy Dashboard to support their proactive approach to energy management and demonstrates a commitment to clean energy development in Illinois, through 4.6 MW of subscribed community solar.

About Dynegy

For over 30 years, Dynegy has helped millions of Americans throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest power their homes and businesses. Dynegy delivers simple, price-protected electricity plans for residential, municipal aggregation, commercial and industrial customers alike. Dynegy is committed to the communities it serves and gives back through local partnerships. Visit dynegy.com for more. Dynegy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST).

About Homefield

Homefield Energy is proud to power Illinois. We are committed to being a leader in the electricity sector and a good neighbor to the communities in which we operate. Homefield Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST). Vistra Energy is a premier, integrated power company based in Irving, Texas, combining an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with a focus on safe, reliable, and efficient power generation. Vistra's retail brands serve approximately five million residential, commercial, and industrial customers across five top retail states.

