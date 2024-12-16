Dynegy and Homefield Energy Announce Recipients of the 2024 Energy Leadership Awards

Awards recognize five recipients in the categories of energy management, innovation, engagement, sustainability, and community

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynegy and Homefield Energy today announced five leading-edge companies as category winners in the 2024 Energy Leadership Awards. This program highlights corporate and nonprofit leaders defining energy management, innovation, engagement, sustainability, and community.

"We are proud to recognize customers paving the way to a clean energy future," said Gabe Castro, senior vice president of business markets for Dynegy and Homefield Energy. "Driven by innovation and a focus on sustainability, this year's recipients are leading the way to better serve their customers and communities. We are confident their leadership will inspire others to do the same."

The five winners include:

• Leadership in Energy Management – United Dairy Farmers

United Dairy Farmers (UDF) has been a pioneer in providing high-quality products at competitive prices since its first store opened in Cincinnati in 1940. From revolutionizing milk sales with affordable pricing to becoming a local favorite with premium ice cream, UDF has consistently demonstrated a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Today, with nearly 200 stores across three states, UDF continues to expand and innovate.

Leveraging Dynegy's Greenback rebate dollars, UDF has undertaken significant energy efficiency upgrades by replacing fluorescent troffer and strip lighting with LED fixtures at 51 locations. This initiative has resulted in a 75% reduction in power usage and reduced maintenance costs by $50,000 over the life of the fixtures. These savings have provided UDF with increased budget flexibility, enabling further investment in additional energy efficiency projects.

• Leadership in Innovation – Logoplaste

Logoplaste has set a benchmark in the packaging industry by aligning its operations with sustainable practices and demonstrating outstanding leadership in innovation. Known for designing and manufacturing packaging that captures attention on the shelf, Logoplaste is committed to using the most sustainable processes and materials available. Its mission to reinvent plastic packaging, with a focus on sustainability, is evident in its efforts to create a circular economy, aiming for 100% bottle-to-bottle lifecycles.

As the industry leader in embedded, wall-to-wall manufacturing, Logoplaste integrates its packaging production lines directly within client operations. This approach is the most sustainable way to deliver rigid plastic packaging, as it eliminates freight, synchronizes production, and significantly reduces carbon dioxide emissions. Logoplaste also participates in demand response programs to enhance grid reliability.

Through the strategic use of $14,000 from Dynegy's Greenback Rebate program, Logoplaste funded a survey to upgrade its process cooling system, a critical step in enhancing energy efficiency at its manufacturing facility. Logoplaste continues to invest in innovative solutions that not only enhance operational efficiency but also contribute positively to the environment.

• Leadership in Engagement – Peoria Civic Center

The Peoria Civic Center, known as the crown jewel of Central Illinois, home to the Peoria Rivermen ice hockey team and Bradley University basketball, as well as a premier venue for world-class music, theatre, tradeshows, and events, has exemplified outstanding leadership in community engagement and sustainability. In 2024, the Peoria Civic Center embarked on an ambitious $45 million renovation project, thanks to the support of the City of Peoria and the State of Illinois. This transformative initiative has enhanced the facility's infrastructure and reinforced its role as a central hub for entertainment and community gatherings in the region.

Since 2019, Dynegy has supported the Peoria Civic Center's efforts to beautify the downtown river area through tree donations. These donations not only contribute to the area's aesthetic but also improve air quality, reflecting a shared commitment to environmental sustainability.

The Peoria Civic Center also took proactive steps to enhance energy efficiency by partnering with Farnsworth Group for retro-commissioning and energy conservation services. This comprehensive survey covered the entire 1 million-square-foot facility, addressing mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems. The resulting action plan focused on energy conservation measures, with a projected payback period of 18 months or less, based on reduced electrical consumption. As a further testament to its commitment to sustainability, the Peoria Civic Center now has $7,000 in Dynegy Greenback dollars to invest in additional facility upgrades.

• Leadership in Sustainability – Ebara Elliott Energy

Ebara Elliott Energy, headquartered in Jeannette, Pennsylvania, is renowned for its expertise in designing, manufacturing, installing, and servicing turbo-machinery for prime movers and rotating machinery, with approximately 1,000 dedicated employees in Jeannette and 3,500 employees worldwide.

Ebara Elliott Energy has demonstrated exceptional leadership in sustainability by actively working to reduce its environmental impact. The company maintains ISO 14001 certification and has committed to purchasing 100% Green-E® certified wind-powered Renewable Energy Certificates. The company's ongoing efforts to become more carbon neutral, along with the use of Dynegy's Greenback rebate dollars towards energy efficient projects in its contracts, highlight its dedication to environmental responsibility.

• Leadership in Community – Dollar Energy Fund

For the past four years, Dynegy has proudly served as the title sponsor of Dollar Energy Fund's Cool Down for Warmth program. Each winter, Dollar Energy Fund partners with CBS station KDKA for a weeklong telethon campaign. A unique highlight of this campaign has been visuals and stories to illustrate the effects of going without heat-related utilities during the winter months, capturing viewers' attention and inspiring them to contribute to this important cause. One hundred percent of all additional donations are used for utility assistance grants.

Since 2020, Dynegy has contributed over $100,000 as the "Powered By" sponsor of the Cool Down for Warmth annual fundraiser. Through Dollar Energy Fund's unique funding model, these funds have supported more than 1,700 vulnerable individuals needing energy assistance, helping them stay warm during the harshest months.

In 2022, Dynegy also provided a $20,000 donation to support households in Beaver and Westmoreland Counties through Dollar Energy Fund's Hardship Program, part of a $50,000 contribution in Pennsylvania to help families with rising electric bills.

Founded in 1983 in western Pennsylvania, Dollar Energy Fund serves households experiencing financial hardships by providing utility assistance and other services that lead to self-sufficiency.

