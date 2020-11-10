Dynegy Donates $25,000 to Support the Urban League of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynegy today announced a $25,000 donation to the Urban League of Philadelphia, aimed at assisting and empowering small business owners. The donation will directly fund the Urban League's Entrepreneurship Center.

"As we navigate the fallout of the pandemic, America's leading corporations must partner with small business owners to fuel this vital sector of our economy," said Curt Morgan, president and CEO of Vistra. "Vistra and our team at Dynegy are fully committed to providing support, training, and financial assistance to the small businesses that make Philadelphia – and cities all over this country – strong."

Dynegy's donation will help the Urban League of Philadelphia assist small business owners with marketing efforts, provide one-on-one coaching to entrepreneurs, and offer business owners credit counseling and tax preparation services.

"We are thankful to Vistra and Dynegy for their generous donation to support our entrepreneurship center and small business clients during these difficult financial times," said Andrea Custis, president and CEO of the Urban League of Philadelphia. "Their support has given our clients the lifeline and resources needed to reposition their businesses and pursue new markets."

Dynegy's donation is part of a $10 million commitment from its parent company, Vistra, to support organizations that grow minority-owned small businesses, enhance economic development, and provide educational opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds. Serving nearly 5 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is the largest competitive residential electricity provider in the country and is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S.

