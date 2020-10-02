Dynegy Donates $35,000 to Pennsylvania Food Banks Working to Meet Unprecedented Need

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynegy today announced a $35,000 donation to Pennsylvania food banks, still working through soaring demand and resetting logistics amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Dynegy is deeply committed to supporting the communities we serve, and right now, that means linking arms with organizations on the ground, working to end hunger," said Brad Watson, Dynegy's senior director of community affairs. "Our company understands that Pennsylvania food banks are doing what – just months ago – many would have said was impossible. Staff members and volunteers are stepping up to meet record demand head-on and handling first-time clients with grace and sensitivity."

The $35,000 donation is directly supporting food banks in meeting their most pressing needs.

$25,000 is going to Philabundance in Philadelphia

$5,000 is going to Second Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania

$5,000 is going to food pantries supported by the Montgomery Foundation

"No person should have to choose between feeding their family and paying bills," explained Philabundance CEO Loree D. Jones. "If COVID has taught the charitable food network anything, it is that partnerships and collaboration are key in the fight against hunger. Thanks to Dynegy's $25,000 donation, families across Greater Philadelphia won't have to make those tough decisions during these unprecedented times."

Dynegy's donation to food banks across Pennsylvania is part of a $225,000 commitment to food banks nationwide from Dynegy's parent company, Vistra. Serving nearly 5 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is the largest competitive residential electricity provider in the country and is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S.

About Dynegy

For over 30 years, Dynegy has helped millions of Americans throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest power their homes and businesses. Dynegy delivers simple, price-protected electricity plans for residential, municipal aggregation, commercial and industrial customers alike. Dynegy is committed to the communities it serves and gives back through local partnerships. Visit dynegy.com for more. Dynegy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST).

