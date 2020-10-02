Dynegy Donates $50,000 to Ohio Food Banks as Record Community Demand Continues

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynegy today announced a $50,000 donation to support Ohio food banks, still working through soaring demand and resetting logistics amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Dynegy is deeply committed to supporting the communities we serve, and right now, that means linking arms with organizations on the ground, working to end hunger," said Brad Watson, Dynegy's senior director of community affairs. "Our company understands that Ohio food banks are doing what – just months ago – many would have said was impossible. Staff members and volunteers are stepping up to meet record demand head-on and handling first-time clients with grace and sensitivity."

The $50,000 donation is directly supporting food banks in meeting their most pressing needs.

$20,000 is going to the Freestore Foodbank in Cincinnati

$10,000 is going to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank

$10,000 is going to Mid-Ohio Foodbank in Grove City

An additional $10,000 will be split between the Dayton Foodbank and the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank

"This donation comes at a critical time, as food insecurity related to COVID-19 continues to affect the communities we serve," said Trisha Rayner, the Freestore Foodbank's vice president of external affairs. "We are grateful for the Dynegy team who volunteers with us on a regular basis and who, in this crisis, has stepped up to support the organization and the families we serve to ensure no one goes hungry."

Dynegy's donation to food banks across Ohio is part of a $225,000 commitment to food banks nationwide from Dynegy's parent company, Vistra. Serving nearly 5 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is the largest competitive residential electricity provider in the country and is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S.

About Dynegy

For over 30 years, Dynegy has helped millions of Americans throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest power their homes and businesses. Dynegy delivers simple, price-protected electricity plans for residential, municipal aggregation, commercial and industrial customers alike. Dynegy is committed to the communities it serves and gives back through local partnerships. Visit dynegy.com for more. Dynegy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST).

