Dynegy Selected to Power Chicago's McCormick Place with Renewable Energy

CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynegy today announced that it has entered into a three-year partnership with Chicago's Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority (MPEA) to provide 100% renewable electricity to McCormick Place, the premier convention facility in North America.

"Dynegy understands that MPEA has the distinction of operating North America's largest convention center and has to balance sustainability efforts with cost effectiveness to ensure truly great experiences for McCormick Place guests. We are pleased to deliver a solution that provides both," said Gabe Castro, senior vice president of business markets for Dynegy. "Our company is proud to power a true Chicago landmark and global destination, which welcomes millions of visitors every year."

The contract with Dynegy guarantees that 100% of the electricity used by McCormick Place is offset by the purchase of renewable energy credits. The deal was signed as McCormick Place actively works to create a more sustainable campus, including a lighting retrofit project of indoor spaces and parking lots to energy-efficient LEDs. The switch saves energy, reduces maintenance costs, and improves overall lighting. McCormick Place will further advance these energy efficiency efforts through the utilization of Dynegy GreenBack dollars, which are included in the new contract and offset the cost of energy efficiency improvements.

In addition to powering McCormick Place, Dynegy is also the Official and Exclusive Energy Provider for Willis Tower, the Chicago Cubs, and Wrigley Field. The company is committed to creating tailored solutions that meet the unique operational needs of buildings that draw visitors on this scale.

About Dynegy

For over 30 years, Dynegy has helped millions of Americans throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest power their homes and businesses. Dynegy delivers simple, price-protected electricity plans for residential, municipal aggregation, commercial and industrial customers alike. Dynegy is committed to the communities it serves and gives back through local partnerships. Visit dynegy.com for more. Dynegy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST).

