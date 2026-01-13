DYNEM Mobility partners with EBOC Mobility Group to Power New B2B Electric Bike Division in the U.S.

PUNE, India, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DYNEM Mobility, a leading OEM partner in the electric mobility industry, has announced a strategic partnership with EBOC Mobility Group to support the launch of EBOC's new B2B division, focused on transforming electric bike distribution for independent bicycle dealers (IBDs) across the United States.

Alan Stensrud - Principal - EBOC (3rd from left), Rajib Gangopadhyay - DYNEM Mobility Founder (far right), & members of the EBOC Team

The partnership combines EBOC's American-engineered electric bicycles with DYNEM's world-class manufacturing expertise. DYNEM Mobility will manufacture a major portion of EBOC's product line in India, ensuring consistent quality and performance for its dealer network.

Beyond product and scale, the collaboration marks an important step in strengthening trade and business relations between India and the United States. By combining EBOC's design-led innovation with DYNEM's manufacturing capabilities, the partnership underscores the growing global interconnectedness of the e-bike industry.

"We are extremely proud to associate with EBOC as their OEM partner. Our collaboration reflects our dedication to delivering innovative, high-quality products to the global market. We believe this partnership will help shape the future of the e-bike industry, and we are committed to supporting EBOC's vision of empowering independent dealers across the U.S.," said Rajib Gangopadhyay, Founder of DYNEM Mobility.

The launch of EBOC Mobility Group's B2B division marks a new chapter in the e-bike market. By offering IBDs direct access to premium electric bicycles and streamlined business tools, the initiative equips dealers with the resources they need to succeed.

To support its dealer network, EBOC Mobility Group will host its 2026 Dealer Summit on February 4–5 in Schaumburg, Illinois, alongside additional workshops and industry events planned throughout the year. These initiatives will provide hands-on training, product education, and networking opportunities.

"We are excited to partner with DYNEM Mobility, a manufacturer that shares our commitment to quality and innovation. Together, we are providing independent bicycle dealers with the tools and products they need to thrive in the e-bike industry. Our mission is to deliver an unmatched dealer experience while empowering local bike shops to meet the growing demand for sustainable, electric transportation solutions," said Bryce Stensrud, CEO of EBOC Mobility Group.

About DYNEM Mobility

DYNEM is a leading electric bike OEM partner based in India, known for innovation and advanced manufacturing capabilities. With a 500,000-unit annual capacity, DYNEM operates the largest e-bike manufacturing facility in Southeast Asia, supporting a strong global presence across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

