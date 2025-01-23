Dynepic, Inc. Granted Patent for Innovative Permissions Wizard Technology, Enabling Collaborative US Government Systems

Intuitive Wizard ensures proper data markings and user-type based access control to meet strict US Government data protection requirements

RENO, Nev. , Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynepic, the provider of the award-winning MOTAR platform that securely powers the future of multidimensional knowledge, proudly announces the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,204,684 for its Permissions Wizard technology. This groundbreaking innovation addresses the complex challenge of applying data markings and managing access control within collaborative ecosystems where government, contractors, foreign partners, and even the public may be present. Dynepic's patented technology streamlines data marking and user access management across complex, data-rich environments, ensuring compliance with multi-level security requirements including classified data, Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), and contractor data rights.

As the world continues to increase its reliance on digital ecosystems, especially ones with AI operating to synthesize, summarize, and create derived information and content, data protections have become increasingly complicated to ensure the correct user types have access and others do not. Dynepic's patented Permissions Wizard technology offers unparalleled control over digital assets without compromising ease of access, enabling users to set legally compliant and granular permissions to manage who can discover, download, use, distribute, and modify content. Once proper data markings are applied and permissions are set, users can only interact with the data based on their legally defined and assigned user type.

"The Permissions Wizard is already an integral part of our MOTAR platform when configured for US Government use, providing our customers with unmatched collaboration, while meeting the strict data protection laws," said Krissa Watry, Co-Founder and CEO of Dynepic. "This patent validates the innovative work our team is doing to create multidimensional digital ecosystems and ensure the US Government can rapidly and securely collaborate with industry and foreign partners to stay ahead in the Great Power Competition."

To learn more about Dynepic's permissions wizard technology and gain the ability to license this intellectual property, please contact TeamMOTAR@dynepic.com . Stay up-to-date on the latest news and product developments by following Dynepic on LinkedIn .

About Dynepic

Dynepic® is a woman- and service-disabled veteran-founded and led technology company headquartered in Reno, Nevada whose mission is to power the future of multidimensional knowledge and enable an effortless path to XR at scale with its MOTAR Platform! To learn more about Dynepic, check out our website and connect with us on LinkedIn .

