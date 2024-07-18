Dynepic's MOTAR to Include AI-Enabled Immersive Lesson Builder

Phase I SBIR Contract Awarded to Support US Department of the Air Force

RENO, Nev., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynepic®, Inc. announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Phase I SBIR contract in the amount of $75k focused on adapting its MOTAR® Platform to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

Dynepic's MOTAR will soon include an AI-enabled Immersive Lesson Builder, allowing users to easily and quickly create immersive lessons and publish to MOTAR Hub without using code or any additional software.

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and this month Dynepic will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"Through working with instructional designers on MOTAR, we identified a critical need: the ability to easily and quickly create immersive lessons that increase student engagement, retention, and training readiness, without needing to use external software or coding." explained Krissa Watry, Dynepic Co-Founder and CEO. "To meet that need, this contract allows us to develop a native, AI-enabled MOTAR Immersive Lesson Builder that empowers users to rapidly create multi-dimensional lessons with immersive scenes, 360° images, models, and multi-modal content selected from MOTAR Hub. Delivered through MOTAR's XR-optimized learning content management system (LCMS), the resulting lessons work across any device including smart phones and VR headsets, are easily shareable, and are enabled to collect and report student performance metrics."

Watry added that the company is currently asking US Air Force and Space Force personnel interested in supporting or testing this capability to reach out. A government only meeting is being scheduled. If you have questions or want to be included, please email [email protected] .

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Dynepic

Dynepic® is a woman- and service-disabled veteran-founded tech company headquartered in Reno, Nevada whose mission is to power an open ecosystem of multi-dimensional knowledge for a better tomorrow. To learn more about Dynepic, check out our website and connect with us on LinkedIn .

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com .

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,100 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com .

