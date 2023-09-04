Dyness will exhibit at RE+ 2023 with latest energy storage solutions

News provided by

Dyness

04 Sep, 2023, 11:30 ET

LAS VEGAS, Sept 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyness, a global leading energy storage technology innovator, has garnered market acclaim for its innovative and diverse product portfolio and high-quality services. Since its foundation, Dyness has remained committed to its global expansion strategy and has successfully established its presence in over 100 countries and regions worldwide. By now, Dyness has brought green energy into more than 300,000 families.

Continue Reading

RE+ is the largest gathering of energy professionals in North America and will bring together industry experts, products, and professional development opportunities that drive the solar marketplace. As an emerging leader in North America, Dyness will be attending this event to showcase its latest energy storage products, demonstrating its commitment to advancing the green energy future through technological innovation.

Dyness has a full range of energy storage products for residential, commercial, and outdoor energy storage applications. In the household sector, Dyness has an all-in-one energy storage system, Orion, which adopts a modular design and wireless combination to support flexible capacity expansion to meet the diverse electricity needs of users. The system includes the Orion and the HM inverter working together, enabling users to achieve better power sufficiency. Additionally, Dyness offers the Powerbox-US for low-voltage battery needs and the Tower US Series for high-voltage battery requirements, catering to various energy storage scenarios.

Moreover, Dyness also provides RV batteries tailored for outdoor activities, offering high safety and long lifespan to guarantee energy supply during camping trips. At this exhibition, Dyness will unveil its latest series of portable power stations, the E-Pearl and E-Lapis Series, which provide users with on-demand power anytime and anywhere. Futhermore, Dyness will showcase its innovative balcony solar energy storage solution at the exhibition, highlighting its exceptional product lineup. Additionally, Dyness will bring the DH200Y, its latest commercial energy storage solution for the U.S. market.

Meet the Dyness team at Booth 5125 from September 12th to 14th to explore their latest energy storage solutions and discover how Dyness inspires infinite possibilities for customers in the energy storage market. Learn more at www.dyness.com.

SOURCE Dyness

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.