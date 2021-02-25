Dynetics completes Human Landing System's Preliminary Design Review

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos, has successfully completed the Preliminary Design Review (PDR) of the Dynetics Human Landing System (HLS) for NASA's Artemis Program, marking another critical milestone in human spaceflight. This review provided NASA with insight into the design of the human lander that Dynetics hopes will carry the first woman and the next man to the Moon.

"This review, a culmination of nine months of intense design and analysis, included a robust portfolio of development and risk reduction testing," said Robert Wright, Dynetics HLS program manager. "The PDR demonstrated that our team's preliminary lander design meets all the system requirements with acceptable risk while remaining within current cost and schedule constraints."

Additionally, the team presented detailed technical descriptions of design trades, analyses conducted, and a design status to NASA. Verification methods were also explained.

"This is another step toward the lunar surface," said Kim Doering, vice president of Space Systems at Dynetics. "The PDR confirmed that our team is ready to proceed with a detailed design as we approach the next milestone, Critical Design Review. This is yet another notable review that brings us one step closer to landing the next Americans on the moon."

The Dynetics team has successfully completed four reviews in the short, 10-month initial Base phase – a systems requirements review, a certification baseline review, the continuation review, and now the preliminary design review.

About Dynetics

Dynetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos, provides responsive, cost-effective engineering, scientific, IT solutions to the national security, cybersecurity, space, and critical infrastructure sectors. Our portfolio features highly specialized technical services and a range of software and hardware products, including components, subsystems, and complex end-to-end systems. The company of more than 3,000 employees is based in Huntsville, Ala., and has offices throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.dynetics.com.

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 39,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 1, 2021 and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

For more information, contact:

Kristina Hendrix, APR

Dynetics, Inc. Group Communications Director

256-713-5453

[email protected]

SOURCE Dynetics

Related Links

http://www.dynetics.com

