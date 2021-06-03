Dynetics Expands Welding Capabilities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynetics Technical Solutions (DTS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dynetics, now operates the largest electron-beam welding system in the Western Hemisphere. Pro-Beam, a global leader in electron beam and laser technology, recently delivered the 22-feet-long by 22-feet-wide by 22-feet-high system from Germany following an agreement between the two companies. The system is capable of supporting government and commercial programs at both the unclassified and classified levels.

"This system is an incredible addition to our precision machining and welding capabilities," said Ronnie Chronister, senior vice president of Weapons Technology and Manufacturing at Dynetics. "Electron-beam welding provides advanced opportunities that will significantly improve our manufacturing and bring about new capabilities. We're proud to enter this new phase and support this vital mission."

With classified capabilities starting at the secret level and spanning to top secret, the welding facility can support a variety of sensitive customer work. The technology will reinforce the Virginia and Columbia class submarine hardware. Division-wide welding capabilities will include metal inert gas welding and tungsten inert gas welding. These tools support several programs including, the U.S. Army's Long Range Hypersonic Weapons (LRHW).

In 2019, DTS also acquired a smaller 20-foot-long by 7-foot-wide by 7-foot-high system of equal beam power from Pro-Beam. Both systems aid the company's welding facility and have established north Alabama as a U.S. leader in advanced electron-beam welding for the aerospace, defense and commercial sectors.

Additional machining capabilities within the company's facilities include the Onsrud Gantry and over 30 CNC machines. These technologies support large structural hardware machining and post-weld machining in a classified environment.

The electron beam capability was enabled by a $15 million contract with the Department of Defense's (DoD) Office of Industrial Policy to support the office's Industrial Base Analysis & Sustainment (IBAS) program. The mission of the IBAS program is to help modernize the defense industrial base to ensure the U.S. maintains cutting edge capabilities.

"The new domestic electron beam capability serves as a national asset," said Jessie Salazar, deputy assistant secretary of defense for DOD's Office of Industrial Policy. "It gives our defense industrial base the cutting-edge equipment it needs to deliver on-time and can help advance our commercial aerospace community as well."

For the U.S. to build back its manufacturing capacity, compete globally and maintain readiness, it must possess the best equipment. Recently the IBAS Program awarded a contract to DTS to build a new electron beam capability to produce large scale parts more quickly and at higher quality.

"DTS has been a great partner standing up this new capability," said Adele Ratcliff, program director for IBAS. "The team worked very hard to stay on track throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Our defense industrial base is better today thanks to their determination and dedication to the mission."

