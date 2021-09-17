Dynetics selected to build NASA's sustainable lunar lander

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos, has been selected to help NASA enable a steady pace of crewed trips to the Moon's surface as part of the Artemis program's Next Space Technologies for Exploration Partnerships (NextSTEP-2) Appendix N.

As one of five companies selected for a firm fixed-price, milestone-based contract, Dynetics will receive an initial award of $40.8 million over the next 15 months to make advancements toward sustainable human landing system (HLS) concepts. Dynetics will also conduct risk-reduction activities and provide feedback on NASA's requirements to cultivate industry capabilities for crewed lunar landing missions.

"Dynetics is ready to continue working closely with NASA on a sustainable lander solution," said Robert Wright, Dynetics Space Systems Division Manager. "We believe our approach to collaborating and tailoring NASA's lander design is critical to the long-term success of America's journey to the Moon and we are honored to be part of this mission."

Previously, Dynetics was one of three prime contractors selected under NextSTEP-2 Appendix H to design HLS in April of 2020. Since the developmental stage, Dynetics' lunar lander technology has contributed to the sustainability of the Artemis program in three main ways: reusability, extensibility and supporting the development of a lunar economy. The design enables a long-term presence on the Moon that will stimulate a cislunar economy.

Dynetics is also delivering critical hardware to NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) Core Stage, Exploration Upper Stage, Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle and the International Space Station (ISS).

About Dynetics

Dynetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos, provides responsive, cost-effective engineering, scientific, IT solutions to the national security, cybersecurity, space, and critical infrastructure sectors. Our portfolio features highly specialized technical services and a range of software and hardware products, including components, subsystems, and complex end-to-end systems. The company of more than 3,000 employees is based in Huntsville, Ala., and has offices throughout the U.S. For more information, visit www.dynetics.com.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 1, 2021 and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

