Dyno Locks - Locksmith Dublin Celebrating 30 Years of Excellence in Locksmiths & Security Industry
Ireland's Most Reliable Supplier of Locksmiths and Security Services; Highest Rated in Ireland on Trustpilot & Google My Business
Sep 30, 2020, 11:29 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyno-Locks is recognized for total excellence in terms of service, personnel and equipment – and the ability to provide a cost-effective solution to home and premises security. From rapid response re-entry to access control systems, Dyno-Locks does it all.
- Dyno Locks & Alarms Locksmith Dublin Has Branches Throughout Ireland, Covering 100% of the Country
- Celebrating 30 Years in Locksmith & Security Industry This Year
- Company Offering a 15% Discount on All Services
Nationwide Services Include:
- Locksmith: Lock opening, lock fitting, lock repairs, multipoint locks, five-lever locks to insurance standards.
- Auto Locksmith: All makes and models opened. Onsite car keys made to suit. Lock opening.
- Access Control: Intercoms supplied and fitted, magnetic locks, push-button locks.
- Alarms: Commercial and domestic installations.
- CCTV: Commercial and domestic systems available.
- Safe Engineer: Supply, open and fitting of all safes, all brands.
Each and every Dyno-Locksmith & Technician is rigorously trained in line with the strict requirements of ISO 9001. This accreditation is the customer's assurance of quality and a guarantee of the company's commitment to a consistent level of service. Furthermore, all working practices conform to all the latest Health & Safety legislation.
Customer Service Delivery:
- Genuine 24-Hour Rapid Response
- All Work Fully Guaranteed
- Security-Vetted Personnel
- No Call-Out Charge
- Fixed-Price Quotes
- Locally Available Nationwide
- FREE Security Surveys
Areas Covered:
Dyno Locks & Alarms has 15+ vans on the road 24/7 covering 100% of the country. The company covers the whole of Ireland including Dublin, Cork, Kildare , Carlow, Waterford, Limerick, Kilkenny and more. Dyno-Locks is well-known around these areas due to the quality of service the company provides. To avail, Ireland-wide 15% off until Dec. 31. Call the Toll-Free Phone lines. Dyno Locks & Alarms is open 24/7.
- Locksmiths In Dublin - (Call - 1800 515151)
- Locksmiths Cork - (Call - 087 3333338)
- Locksmiths Kildare - (Call - 087 3333335)
- Locksmiths Kerry - (Call - 087 3333338)
- Locksmiths Carlow - (Call - 0873535353)
- For full list of phone numbers, visit www.dynolocks.ie.
Dyno aims to provide genuine value for the money. Professional standards and the most efficient working practices combine to produce a service of unparalleled quality at surprisingly competitive prices. Dyno's policy is that work never starts until a fixed price quote has been agreed with the customer.
There are never any hidden extras added to the final bill. By consistently carrying out customer satisfaction surveys, the company is able to ensure that Dyno-Locks is always providing a high level of service and competitive prices. Every month, the company receives thousands of calls from customers with lock or security problems.
All Directors are members of the Associated Locksmiths of Ireland (AlOI) and the Associated Locksmiths of America (ALOA). Dyno-Locks is also a member of Irish Industry Association (ISIA).
Media Contact:
Dyno Locks & Alarms - Locksmith Dublin & All Ireland
32 Capel St., North City, Dublin, D01 F297, Ireland
+353862220222
Related Files
Locksmiths_Ireland-Locksmith,Nationwide_Locksmiths,Locksmiths,Alarms,CCTV,Safes.docx
Related Images
locksmiths-dublin.jpg
Locksmiths Dublin
Dyno Locks & Alarms - Locksmiths Dublin & All Ireland
Related Links
SOURCE Dyno Locks & Alarms Dublin