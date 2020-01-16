Dynojet Research Forms Partnership With BUILD Moto to Fuel Youth Motorcycle Building Program, Inspiring the Next Generation of Riders

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynojet Research Inc. is proud to announce a partnership with BUILD Moto Mentor Program (BUILD), a Wisconsin-based high school motorcycle building program, sparking excitement for motorcycles and power sports in a generation whose interest has declined in recent years.

This year, 14 teams will work to build flat track race motorcycles. Dynojet has donated Power Commander V tuning devices to 13 teams for their Royal Enfield Classic 500 builds, as well as to an all-girls team that is building a Harley Davidson Street 500. The six-month program will teach students trade skills, problem-solving techniques and the power of teamwork.

The BUILD season runs from January to June, and each participating team will work to build a bike that will be raced in the American Flat Track motorcycle races. With just a chassis, working motor and core components of the bike, the teams will work to create a bike from scratch among themselves and mentors. Two teams will present their creations at the Mama Tried Motorcycle Show in Milwaukee, March 13-15.

"We want BUILD Moto and similar programs to flourish," said Dynojet's Troy Hammond. "This is such a unique industry, and we want students to experience the excitement that comes with power sports and the satisfaction of building something from just parts."

BUILD was founded in 2011 as a non-profit educational organization that teaches students life and interpersonal skills while building motorcycles. Volunteer mentors assist students throughout the process to teach trade skills including design, welding, fabrication, mechanical repair and machining while learning about the motorcycle industry.

Dynojet is a motorcycle parts and service company that offers a wide range of different products to customers all over the globe. Dynojet is on a mission to maximize their customers' power sports experience and partakes in programs like BUILD to spread the love of motorcycles while educating the youth.

For more information, visit https://www.dynojet.com and http://buildmoto.com/.

