DynPro and Turgon AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Enterprise IT Modernization with AI-Native Platform & Solutions

The partnership accelerates time to market for systems integration, delivering measurable outcomes in weeks without disrupting core business operations

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DynPro, a global leader in IT solutions and business process innovation, today announced a strategic partnership with Turgon AI, an agentic infrastructure modernization platform headquartered in Silicon Valley. The partnership combines DynPro's 30 years of enterprise IT expertise with Turgon's cutting-edge AI agent technology to revolutionize how businesses modernize legacy systems, create a unified data layer, and transform infrastructure.

The collaboration addresses a critical challenge facing enterprise CIOs: the need to rapidly adopt AI capabilities while trapped by legacy infrastructure that's expensive, risky, and slow to modernize using traditional approaches. By integrating Turgon's specialized AI agents with DynPro's proven implementation methodology and deep understanding of complex enterprise architecture, the partnership delivers complex data migrations, System consolidations, and intelligent process automation projects at enterprise scale, while reducing typical 6-12 months timelines to 6-12 weeks.

"We believe that DynPro's deep understanding of business processes and IT services built over the last 30 years, coupled with Turgon's AI engineering and platform capabilities, will fundamentally transform how traditional IT services are delivered," said Shiv Thiagarajan, Co-Chief Executive Officer of DynPro. "This partnership positions us to bring AI-enabled solutions that provide our clients the ability to deliver transformational projects at unprecedented speed. Faster delivery reduces project risk while accelerating time to value for our customers."

DynPro and Turgon have been collaborating for 12 months, building and validating AI-powered methodologies that are now pioneering a new agentic category in IT services delivery. The joint solutions have already demonstrated dramatic results: projects completing in 6-12 weeks with 40-70% cost savings compared to traditional methods.

"We're extremely excited about our partnership with DynPro," said Ankur Varma, CEO and Founder of Turgon AI. "The complementary capabilities will help enterprises transform their infrastructure to unlock business value from the ecosystem of AI applications that their legacy systems couldn't support. Together, we are bringing Silicon Valley's innovation DNA and builder mindset into an industry DynPro understands deeply and at scale, jointly building toward a future where IT continuously evolves through AI-human collaboration, and stays ahead of business needs."

Key Partnership Benefits

The DynPro-Turgon AI partnership delivers:

Faster Project Delivery: Complex infrastructure modernization projects that traditionally take 12-18 months now complete in 6-12 weeks

Cost Reduction: AI agents handle up to 90% of technical work, dramatically reducing consulting hours and project costs

Zero Business Disruption: AI-powered validation and testing ensure migrations occur without system downtime or operational impact

: AI-powered validation and testing ensure migrations occur without system downtime or operational impact Living Infrastructure: Data and institutional knowledge maintained by persistent AI agents standing ready 24/7 to adapt the infrastructure as business needs evolve

Joint Solution Portfolio

Partnership solutions include:

Legacy System Modernization: Transforming mainframe and end-of-life systems to modern cloud platforms

Data Migration & Consolidation: Unifying fragmented data across acquisitions and disparate systems

System Integration: Connecting legacy infrastructure with modern analytics and AI capabilities

: Connecting legacy infrastructure with modern analytics and AI capabilities Data Governance: Deploying AI Agents to monitor data quality, lineage and compliance

For more information, visit DynPro.com and Turgon.ai .

About DynPro

DynPro is an AI-led systems integrator and technology consulting partner with 30 years of delivery excellence, helping enterprises modernize and scale.We operate where speed, scale, and regulation coexist, supporting organizations in highly complex environments to unlock value from data, AI, and enterprise platforms with a forward-deployed, execution-first mindset.

With 1,500+ professionals globally and deep engineering expertise across North America, Europe, and Asia, DynPro brings hands-on delivery strength across Data & AI, Enterprise Platforms, Systems Integration, Managed Delivery, and AI-led Engineering. Trusted by global enterprises with a 95% client retention rate, we're known for translating strategy into action and getting technology to value, not just to production.

About Turgon AI

Turgon AI is the Agentic IT Modernization platform leveraging specialized AI agents working with human experts to deliver enterprise data modernization and system integrations in weeks, not quarters. Enterprise organizations across logistics, supply chain, hospitality and finance achieve 5x faster execution and 40% cost savings compared to traditional approaches. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in India, Turgon helps CIOs build AI-ready infrastructure at unprecedented speed. Learn more at turgon.ai .

