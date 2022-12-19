DynPro Expands Product Portfolio With Strategic Investment in TechTorch

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DynPro,- www.dynpro.com, a leading Digital Transformation Company in North America, is pleased to announce that it has completed a strategic investment and go to market partnership with TechTorch, a software provider that enables enterprises to have a single space to simplify and accelerate technological change. TechTorch is a platform that helps customers successfully build business solutions, from concept to execution.

TechTorch

This strategic partnership strengthens DynPro's capabilities in delivering end-to-end business, and digital transformations for their clients. The combined solutions portfolio will position DynPro as a digital, data and business process transformation leader.

"We are in the era of the intelligent and Digital Processes, where all enterprises are looking to transform key business processes in the most accelerated way. We believe adopting new business models is the key for digital process transformation," said Dhruv Gupta Chief Executive Officer of DynPro. "Bringing packaged solutions built on TechTorch's platform will provide our clients the ability to accelerate transformation, and deploy solutions to turn their processes and data into a competitive, growth-driving differentiator."

"Our initial focus will be to build packaged solutions in the Lead to Cash (Revenue Life Cycle), FP&A, and Advanced Analytics use cases," said Shiv Thiagarajan, Chief Revenue Officer of DynPro. "Bringing out of the box business process implementation accelerators will be a game changer for the industry."

"We're extremely excited about our partnership with DynPro to help our joint clients transform their business models and processes," said Jordi Moncada CEO and founder of TechTorch. "We feel that with DynPro's stellar and long-standing history of providing service excellence and global reach, we are uniquely positioned to help them drive deeper collaboration with clients. TechTorch brings exceptional business process experience to DynPro that will benefit our joint clients in North America and around the world."

About DynPro - Founded in 1996 DynPro is a Global Leader in IT Solutions and Services focused on partnering with clients to deliver process innovation. With its global innovation centers in North America, EMEA and Asia Pac, DynPro's 1200 + practitioners bring deep process knowledge to its clients and help accelerate digital transformations. The areas of competency are built around business process implementation, data integration, automation, and advanced analytics.

