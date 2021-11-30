DynPro Inc. Acquires Cloudalyze Solutions

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DynPro,- www.dynpro.com, a leading Digital Transformation Company in North America, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Cloudalyze Solutions LLC, www.cloudalyze.com, a leading Salesforce Systems Integrator and solutions provider. This acquisition strengthens DynPro's capabilities in delivering end-to-end business, and digital transformations for their clients. The combined scale and broad services portfolio will position DynPro as a digital, data and cloud market leader with extensive capabilities across the entire Salesforce product suite.

"We are in the era of the intelligent and Digital Processes, where Salesforce is a de facto market leader in the SaaS transformation that our enterprise customers are embarking on today. We believe adopting new business models is the key for digital process transformation said Dhruv Gupta CEO of DynPro.

"Bringing Cloudalyze as an extension of our team will provide our clients the ability to accelerate transformation, resources to innovate and deploy solutions to turn their processes and data into a competitive, growth-driving differentiator" said Shiv Thiagarajan, Managing Partner at DynPro.

"We're extremely excited to be joining hands with DynPro to help our joint clients transform their business models and processes," said Vaibhav Mankame CEO, Cloudalyze Solutions. "Our team is known for developing innovative solutions and as a Salesforce partner, we have worked closely together to co-innovate and co-develop industry solutions. We feel that with DynPro's stellar and long-standing history of providing service excellence and global reach, we are uniquely positioned to help them drive deeper collaboration with clients. Cloudalyze brings exceptional Salesforce talent and experience to DynPro that will benefit our joint clients in North America and around the world,"

About DynPro - Founded in 1996 DynPro is a Global Leader in IT Solutions and Services focused on partnering with clients to deliver process innovation. With its global innovation centers in North America, EMEA and Asia Pac, DynPro's 1200 + practitioners bring deep process knowledge to its clients and help accelerate digital transformations. The areas of competency are built around business process implementation, data integration, automation, and advanced analytics.

About Cloudalyze - Cloudalyze was founded with a vision to be the partner of choice for mid-market & large enterprise Salesforce.com customers. Cloudalyze has been providing Implementation & salesforce consulting services in salesforce CRM platform, Salesforce.com ecosystem, Apps available on the AppExchange and, Integrations between Salesforce.com and external back office process tools, like various external legacy ERP systems (Oracle,SAP), PLM Systems, Core Banking Systems and many other systems.

