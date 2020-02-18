DYPER Introduces The World's First Compostable Diaper, Partners With TerraCycle To Implement U.S. REDYPER Program

Though composting DYPER diapers at home has always been possible, the TerraCycle partnership allows everyday families to skip the DIY and help ensure that their used diapers don't add to the more than 20 billion diapers filling landfills in the U.S. yearly. DYPER provides an environmentally-sound, cost-effective and convenient way to receive diapers through a monthly subscription. All products are made from responsibly sourced materials that are free of harmful chemicals, prints, and scents.

"We're committed to making diapering effortless for parents, gentle for babies and kind to the planet," said Sergio Radovcic, CEO DYPER, "It wasn't easy to develop the most fully compostable diaper ever created. But, we are thrilled that our partnership with TerraCycle will make it easy for families to keep their used diapers out of landfills."

DYPER subscribers that opt-in to the REDYPER program are provided with bags and a specially designed box engineered to the strictest United Nations Haz Mat shipping standards. When the box is full, subscribers can download a prepaid shipping label from the DYPER Composting Program page found on the TerraCycle website for easy return of their soiled diapers for composting. The waste composted through this program will be used in specialized applications, such as for vegetation in highway medians.

"As the first of its kind initiative, the REDYPER Program offers consumers a unique opportunity to responsibly dispose of their soiled diapers, as well as minimize their environmental impact by composting them through TerraCycle," said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle. "We are pleased to partner with DYPER to drive awareness of this ground-breaking program."

The TerraCycle supported DYPER Composting Program is part of DYPER's ongoing initiative to make eco-friendliness in the baby segment more effective and convenient. Along with being compostable under the right conditions, DYPER's product is made from responsibly-sourced bamboo and free of chlorine, latex, alcohol, perfumes, lotions, PVC, TBT, or Phthalates. Through the brand's smartphone app, DYPER subscribers can also schedule routine deliveries, request expedited shipments in as little as two hours, or ship-back unused diapers. The entire diaper journey is counterbalanced through carbon offsets purchased by DYPER on behalf of subscribers.

Interested consumers can learn more about the program by visiting dyper.com/redyper. For a limited time, REDYPER opt in will be free with a monthly subscription of DYPER. Following the limited time offer, REDYPER will require a monthly maintenance fee of $39.

About DYPER

DYPER is a subscription-based diaper service that delivers an optimized shipment of the highest quality bamboo diapers directly to a customer's doorstep each month. Available as a month-to-month subscription, DYPER customers are guaranteed to never run out based on the exclusive SOS button that will deliver a week's worth of extra diapers within 2-24 hours. To learn more, please visit dyper.com

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

