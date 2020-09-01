Dyrect Launches Fast and Free Cannabis Delivery in the Los Angeles Area

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyrect, developed by a team of industry and business veterans from Ease, Medmen, Amazon, and Disney, launched its new cannabis delivery service in the Los Angeles area bringing fast and free delivery of high quality, legal cannabis products to customers in a safe, convenient, and affordable way.

Customers can place orders and make payments through phone, text, or the company's secure website at MyDyrect.com. When orders are submitted, uniformed drivers deliver products directly from local, licensed dispensaries to customers in 30 minutes or less.

"The Dyrect mission is to provide the fastest on-demand delivery of cannabis products from licensed dispensaries throughout California, so consumers can feel confident that they'll get exactly what they need from a wide variety of products all of which are delivered directly to them with no added fees," explains Dyrect Founder Chloe Parker.

In the crowded California cannabis marketplace, Dyrect stands out with its focus on creating unique delivery experiences. Chloe shares, "We have a vision to be the fastest delivery platform and the most user-centric in the United States by elevating the cannabis delivery customer experience through our focus on authentic low prices, quality assurance, and timely deliveries. That vision shows in everything we do – from our uniformed delivery team to the beautiful packaging and bags that we use. Every order is delivered in our premium holographic and branded bag. The recognizable and unique bag is a $10 value included at no charge."

In addition to user-experience, Dyrect offers a generous discount program when something keeps a driver from delivering an order in a timely manner. "If Dyrect doesn't deliver in 30 minutes or less, the customer gets a coupon for $30 off their next purchase," Chloe explains. "That's how seriously we take our fast delivery promise."

Dyrect also prioritizes providing the best customer service possible. "Our large customer support team is available from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. every day offering immediate customer support and answering all customer questions and concerns within three minutes," says Chloe.

"There really is no reason to go to a dispensary when customers can get the same reliable service and no added fees without leaving their homes," says Chloe. "Since the Dyrect cannabis delivery service connects customers directly to local dispensaries, there is no safer way to shop and buy in today's environment."

