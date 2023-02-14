Dysgraphia Life Launches a $250,000 Engagement Award Project to Promote Research

Project Will Build Capacity for Patient Centered Outcomes Research in the Dysgraphia Community

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dysgraphia Life is launching a new project that was approved for a $250,000 award through the Eugene Washington PCORI Engagement Awards program, an initiative of the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI). This project, Building Capacity for Patient Centered Outcomes Research in the Dysgraphia Community, will focus on building awareness, engagement, and research capacity for specific learning disability of written expression or dysgraphia.

"We are honored to have been selected by PCORI for funding of this important work," said Dr. Jennifer C. King, Founder and President of Dysgraphia Life. "While there is a growing awareness of dyslexia and significant research on the science of reading, we have not seen the same progress in understanding written expression. Students spend more than 60% of their day in writing-related tasks. People with dysgraphia need more research and clear evidence on what interventions and management strategies can best help them succeed."

The overarching project goal is to fully engage the community impacted by dysgraphia in the process of establishing the research priorities that will be most beneficial. Long-term, the goal is that future patient centered outcomes research will improve equitable delivery of interventions and evidence-based management strategies for people impacted by dysgraphia.

"This engagement award project will not only help us raise awareness of dysgraphia and the large number of students that are struggling with learning disabilities in written expression," said Dr. King, "it will allow us to prioritize the research that is most important to those diagnosed and their loved ones. There are so many research needs in this community and a lot of work to do. We are thrilled to be able to partner with a fantastic group of diverse stakeholders to carry out this project."

The project has engaged an Advisory Board that includes clinicians, researchers, special education teachers, and most importantly, people with dysgraphia and parents of affected students. Confirmed members of the Advisory Board include: Drs. Brenda Rapp and Michael McCloskey from Johns Hopkins University, Drs. Jennifer Mautone and Thomas Power from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Dr. Bonnie Singer from Vivido and Architects for Learning, Dr. Varleisha Gibbs from the American Occupational Therapy Association, and individuals with personal or family experience with dysgraphia including Rachel Adler, Megan Bishop, Monica de la Torre, and Mitch Beres who also serves as the President of the Learning Disabilities Association of Virginia, a chapter of Learning Disabilities Association of America.

PCORI is an independent, nonprofit organization authorized by Congress in 2010 to fund comparative effectiveness research (CER) that will provide patients, their caregivers, and clinicians with the evidence needed to make better-informed health and healthcare decisions. Dysgraphia Life's project and the other projects approved for funding by the PCORI Engagement Award Program were selected through a highly competitive review process in which applications were assessed for their ability to meet PCORI's engagement goals and objectives, as well as program criteria.

According to Greg Martin, PCORI's Acting Chief Engagement and Dissemination Officer, "This project was selected for Engagement Award funding because it will build a community equipped to participate as partners in CER and develop partnerships and infrastructure to disseminate PCORI-funded research results. We look forward to working with Dysgraphia Life throughout the course of their two-year project."

About Dysgraphia Life

Dysgraphia Life's purpose is to provide information, education, products, and services for those with learning disabilities and writing difficulties. We aim to create a supportive community where people can share in common experiences and help others succeed. When writing is hard, Dysgraphia Life is there. Find education, support, and resources at www.dysgraphia.life.

