Dyslipidemia Drugs Market to Expand at CAGR of 3.5% during Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dyslipidemia drugs market was valued at US$ 11.8 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. The global dyslipidemia drugs market is likely to be driven by increasing awareness about illness through marketing activities and rising incidences of people with triglyceride and cholesterol abnormalities. Due to changes in lifestyle and other variables such as lack of exercise, obesity, and bad eating habits, the incidence of triglyceride and cholesterol imbalances is projected to rise dramatically globally.

Dyslipidemia is one of the most dangerous cardiovascular disorders, as per several government and corporate groups involved in the cholesterol medicine business. As of 2016, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that 95 million individuals (55% of the population) in the U.S. had a total level of cholesterol higher than 200 mg/dL. In addition, an approximately 29 million adults in the U.S. have a total level of cholesterol over 240 mg/dL. As a result, the global dyslipidemia drugs market is likely to be driven by a huge population base suffering from the disease during the forecast period.

The development of novel pharmaceuticals for the treatment of dyslipidemia as well as collaborations & collaborative contracts with other firms are among the top priorities of key competitors in the global dyslipidemia drugs market. These leading players' approaches are anticipated to boost the global market. Players in the dyslipidemia drugs market have used a variety of expansion methods.

Key Findings of Market Report

The global dyslipidemia drugs market is divided into bile acid resins, niacins, fibric acid, statins, and omega-3 fatty acid derivatives, and others based on drug class. Due to the supply or high sales of blockbuster drugs such as Crestor and Lipitor, the statins segment is likely to dominate the global dyslipidemia drugs market in the years to come.

The global dyslipidemia drugs market has been divided into three distribution channels namely, retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacy. Due to rise in dyslipidemia drug sales via retail channels, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the fibric acid and omega-3 fatty acid derivatives segment is growing due to rise in clinical research and desire among patients for omega-3 fatty acid derivatives

Many government as well as private organizations and major firms are actively working to raise awareness about dyslipidemia by holding various awareness campaigns or releasing recommendations

Due to changes in lifestyle and other variables such as lack of exercise, obesity, and bad eating habits, the occurrence of cholesterol and triglyceride irregularities is projected to rise significantly globally. Dyslipidemia, as per to several government and corporate organizations involved in the cholesterol medicine market, is quickly expanding across the world and regarded as one of the most dangerous cardiovascular diseases.

Global Dyslipidemia Drugs Market: Growth Drivers

The global dyslipidemia drugs market is expected to be fueled by rising incidence of people with abnormal cholesterol and triglyceride levels

North America is projected to lead the global market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The region's dominance is mostly due to favorable government policies as well as the increasing incidences of dyslipidemia.

Europe is expected to be the second most promising region in the dyslipidemia drugs market during the forecast period. The favorable environment for the expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturers in the region is related to customer affordability for recognized formulations.

Global Dyslipidemia Drugs Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca plc

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Abbott Laboratories.

Novartis AG

Global Dyslipidemia Drugs Market: Segmentation

Drug Class

Statins

Bile Acid Resins

Fibric Acid and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Derivatives

Niacins

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

